Kangana Ranaut's critically appreciated film based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks is gearing up for its digital premiere.

The movie highlights the bravery of healthcare workers who risked their lives to protect patients during one of India's darkest nights. After a modest theatrical run, viewers will soon be able to watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is backed by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The cast includes Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe in key roles.

Set during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film follows nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel and other hospital employees who put their own lives at risk to safeguard patients inside

Cama and Albless Hospital. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.04 crore net in India and Rs 8.32 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

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Release Date And Streaming Platform

After its theatrical run, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to premiere on Zee5 on August 15.

The streaming platform announced the digital release by unveiling a new trailer, highlighting the film's story of the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who showed extraordinary courage while protecting patients during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

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Watch Trailer Here:

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