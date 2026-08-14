Big Relief For Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia: Supreme Court Quashes All FIRs Over India's Got Latent Row

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed all FIRs against comedian Samay Raina, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others in connection with the India's Got Latent controversy, effectively bringing the criminal proceedings in the case to an end, according to reports.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana passed the order after noting that Raina and the other respondents had complied with the court's earlier directions, including conducting awareness programmes and raising funds for persons with disabilities, the Times of India reported.

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The controversy erupted after remarks made during an episode of India's Got Latent triggered widespread criticism, with complaints and FIRs filed in multiple states over allegedly obscene, offensive and insensitive content. Allahbadia had approached the Supreme Court seeking relief from the multiple FIRs and protection from coercive action.

During earlier hearings, the court had strongly criticised the remarks and observed that freedom of speech could not be treated as a licence to use language that violated societal norms. The court had also granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest and subsequently permitted him to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show, while directing him to cooperate with investigations.

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The proceedings later took another turn after Raina made remarks about the case during a show in Canada.

In March 2025, the Supreme Court cautioned him against making public comments on pending proceedings and warned him not to take the court lightly. The matter resurfaced in July 2026 when the court expressed displeasure over alleged non-compliance with its earlier directions.

It imposed a cost of Rs 3 lakh each on Raina and the other respondents and directed them to file compliance affidavits. The court had then criticised the respondents for allegedly failing to honour undertakings given before it.

With Friday's order, the Supreme Court has now brought the FIR-related proceedings arising from the India's Got Latent controversy to a close.

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