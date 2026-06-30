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Rainfall Deficit At 39.8%: Sluggish Monsoon Makes June 5th Driest In India Since 1901

The deficit in monsoon has lead to the slowing down of the planting of summer crops such as rice, corn, cotton and soybeans.

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Rainfall Deficit At 39.8%: Sluggish Monsoon Makes June 5th Driest In India Since 1901
The deficit in monsoon has lead to the slowing down of the planting of summer crops.
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

India saw its fifth driest monsoon in June since 1901, according to reports, which stated that 2026 saw the driest June in over a decade on Tuesday. Rainfall in the monsoon season fell 39.8% below the long-term average according to weather department data.

The deficit in monsoon has lead to the slowing down of the planting of summer crops such as rice, corn, cotton and soybeans.

The northern plains in India are also facing atypically hot temperatures, with maximum temperatures going past 42 degrees centigrade in select areas.

(This is a developing story.)

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Rainfall Deficit At 39.8%: Sluggish Monsoon Makes June 5th Driest In India Since 1901

Rainfall Deficit At 39.8%: Sluggish Monsoon Makes June 5th Driest In India Since 1901

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