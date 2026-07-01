Mumbai Rains Fury: 120 Incidents Of Tree, Wall Collapse And Landslide Reported; Two Killed

Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, triggering widespread disruption and a surge in civic emergencies across the city and suburbs. At least two people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, including an 11-year-old boy killed after a tree collapsed onto a school bus in Chembur and a man who died following a balcony collapse in South Mumbai.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), more than 120 incidents were reported, including tree and branch falls, wall and house collapses, and a minor landslide in Kurla West, even as short-circuit complaints and rescue operations kept civic and emergency teams on high alert.

According to the forecast issued by the Colaba Observatory for the next 24 hours, the sky over Mumbai city and its suburbs is expected to remain generally cloudy; heavy rainfall is likely, with the possibility of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas. The high tide time was 13:10 pm on July 1 with wave height of 4.22 meters, while the low tide time is 7:16 pm with wave height of 1.91 meters.

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Short-Circuit Incidents

A total of 30 short-circuit incidents occurred out of which 16 in the city area, four in the eastern suburbs, and 10 in the western suburbs. The concerned electricity supply agencies were notified, and assistance teams were dispatched.

Trees Uprooted

Citizens reported a total of 90 incidents of fallen branches or trees—36 in the city area, 23 in the eastern suburbs, and 31 in the western suburbs. The concerned departments have been informed to verify these reports. Work on cutting and removing the branches/trees is currently underway.

According to information received from the Fire Brigade on June 30 at 2:58 pm, a Peepal tree located on the roadside in Chembur, uprooted completely and collapsed onto a Universal High School bus. A total of 13 children were trapped inside the bus. Twelve of these children were rescued by the bus conductor, local citizens, and the Fire Brigade, and were sent to Zen Hospital for treatment.

According to Dr. Sadhana, the Medical Officer on duty at Zen Hospital, 05 students were admitted for treatment; out of these, Vihan Srivastava was declared dead. The other kids Yuvan Gelani, Ganiv Singh, Monika Sahni were admitted for treatment while Krisha Roy was discharged after treatment.

Complaints regarding wall/house collapses

A total of six complaints were received from citizens regarding the collapse of portions of houses or walls one in the city area, three in the eastern suburbs, and two in the western suburbs.

A portion of the third-floor balcony of Suryaprakash building, a MHADA-repaired building in Walkeshwar collapsed late at night on Tuesday which claimed life of Santosh Bhaskar, 51, who worked at a nearby petrol pump.

Landslide/Rockfall

Around 10:00 pm on June 30, 2026, local citizens reported stones and soil sliding down from a hilly area in Kurla West. Officials from the 'L' Ward inspected the site. Out of the six families residing on the protective embankment at the location, five had already relocated to a safe place. As the remaining family included a person with a disability, they along with two other families living at the base of the embankment were relocated to temporary shelter with the assistance of the NDRF team and municipal corporation staff. There has been no loss of life in this incident.

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