Mumbai's Powai Lake Overflows As Heavy Rains Lash City | Watch Video

Powai lake, one of the most important artificial lakes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, started overflowing around 5.30 am on Wednesday. With a water holding capacity of 545 crore litres, the lake's water is used only for industrial purposes.

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Mumbai's seven key lakes held just 7.18% of their useful live storage capacity as of 6 am on Wednesday, July 1, according to the BMC's daily water stock report. The total water stock stood at 1,03,871 million litres (ML), against the full capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

On the same date last year, storage levels were higher at 41.17%, while in 2024 they were marginally lower at 5.46%. Despite an improvement year-on-year, overall reserves remain below normal with the monsoon yet to fully set in. The lakes supplying Mumbai's water are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi.

Among them, Upper Vaitarna has dropped to 594.73 metres—below its lowest drawdown level (LDL) of 595.44 metres—leaving it with no usable storage.

Middle Vaitarna is at 241.10 metres with 11.71% storage. Water releases from the reservoir have been underway since November 30, 2025, with the WSCPO gate opened on January 7, 2026. Tansa stands at 119.39 metres, holding 2.21% capacity.

Together, the Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna and Tansa lakes currently account for 7.54% of the total useful live storage.

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