Royal Enfield June Sales Surge 27% As Domestic Demand Accelerates

Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors Ltd.'s motorcycle brand, saw a 27% increase in its total sales for the month of June to 1.14 lakh units, according to data released by the company on Wendesday. The firm sold 1.07 lakh units in the year-ago period.

The company saw a 12% decline on its exports to 11,102 units on a year-on-year basis. Domestic sales saw a 34% increase to 1.02 lakh units year-on-year.

This development comes a day after shares of Eicher Motors fell 6.5% after the Delhi government unveiled its EV Policy 2.0, a move that draws a hard line under the capital's petrol and CNG two-wheeler trade and leaves Royal Enfield badly exposed.

The policy states that registration of all new petrol and CNG two-wheelers in Delhi will end permanently from April 1, 2028. From that date, every new commuter two-wheeler sold in the city must be electric. There is no grace period and no hybrid carve-out.

For Royal Enfield, the timing could hardly be worse. The brand carries just one electric model in its line-up and has no meaningful presence in Delhi's EV segment.

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That is despite Royal Enfield's otherwise commanding position in the capital, where it holds a 3.3% share of the overall two-wheeler market, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. A strong franchise built on mid-size petrol motorcycles offers little protection once the switch to electric becomes mandatory.

Share price of Eicher Motors Ltd., saw a 0.93% uptick to trade a 7,139 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.59% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story.)

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