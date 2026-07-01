Mumbai Rains Hit Local Train Services; Central Line Commuters Face 25-Minute Delays

The monsoon fury continues to disrupt normal life in Mumbai, with Mumbaikars now facing travel challenges as heavy rainfall impacts local train services across the city.

Several suburban routes are running behind schedule on Wednesday, causing delays for daily commuters.

The heavy rainfall has disrupted Mumbai's suburban train network, with delays reported across the Central Railway, Western Railway and Harbour Line routes, affecting the city's crucial lifeline.

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The commuters at the central line faced delay of at least 25 minute following the monsoon fury in the area. Similar delay had been reported at other routes.

Commuters across the city have been advised to plan their journeys with additional buffer time as services remain affected due to excess rainfall.

According to updates, Central Railway services operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) towards Kalyan are running approximately 10 minutes late.

Trains on the return route from Kalyan towards CSMT are facing longer delays of around 20–25 minutes.

On the Western Railway network, suburban services from Virar towards Churchgate are also running behind schedule, with delays ranging between 10 and 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Harbour Line services have reported delays of around 10 minutes, adding to commuter inconvenience during the peak travel hours.

Mumbai has been witnessing intense monsoon activity, with heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions across several parts of the city and suburbs.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for Mumbai and neighbouring regions, warning of continued heavy showers.

Local trains are among the busiest modes of transport in Mumbai, carrying millions of passengers every day.

Even minor disruptions on the suburban network often lead to cascading delays and overcrowding at stations.

Railway authorities are monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure smooth operations amid challenging weather conditions.

Commuters have been urged to check real-time updates before leaving and remain cautious while travelling during the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall.

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