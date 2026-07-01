Mumbai Rains Fury: Flooded Stream Sweeps Away Two Cars In Vasai; Driver Escapes Just In Time | Watch

Intense monsoon showers persisted across Mumbai and adjoining regions, throwing daily life out of gear as waterlogging, traffic disruptions and damage to civic infrastructure were reported in several areas.

In a dramatic incident from Vasai East, two cars were swept away by a swollen stream at Waghral Pada in Rajawali after water levels surged following intense rainfall.

A driver travelling in a WagonR had a narrow escape after the vehicle was caught in the strong water current. Realising the danger, the driver managed to jump out of the car moments before it was swept away.

Visuals from the spot showed the vehicle being carried away by the force of the overflowing stream. Another car was also dragged by the gushing water and crashed into a pedestrian bridge, causing damage to the structure. Local residents rushed to the area as the sudden flooding created panic among people living nearby.

Earlier, the monsoon-related emergencies had claimed two lives. An 11-year-old student died after a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur, while another person was killed when a balcony slab collapsed in South Mumbai.

The incident highlights the impact of the ongoing monsoon fury across the Mumbai region, where heavy downpours have led to waterlogging on roads, slow traffic movement and disruption in daily activities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas, cautioning about intense rainfall spells accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

As the city battles another spell of heavy monsoon activity, civic agencies are monitoring flood-prone zones and carrying out measures to manage water accumulation.

However, incidents like the Vasai car washout have once again raised concerns over urban flooding and preparedness during extreme rainfall events.

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