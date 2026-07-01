Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Japanese Yen Hits 40-Year Low
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,989, compared to Tuesday's index close of 23,865.75.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,989. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks extended declines for the second consectuve trading session. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.34% lower at 23,865.75 and the BSE Sensex ended 0.33% lower at 76,478.67.
Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 2.54%, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.30%. Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.39%. The Japanese yen fell to 162.28 against the dollar, extending losses from the previous session and marking its weakest level in 40 years. The move kept traders on watch for any signs that Japanese authorities could step into the currency market to curb further declines.
Meanwhile, Meanwhile, oil prices recovered some ground after sharp losses in the previous session. Brent crude rose about 0.7% to around $73.50 a barrel in early Asian trade as investors reassessed expectations that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire would remain intact.
Stock Market Live: Two-Wheelers To Come Under CAFE Norms From April 2028
The Centre plans to bring motorcycles and scooters under corporate average fuel efficiency norms from April 2028, Mint reported, citing people aware of the development and a government document.
The move will bring India’s largest vehicle segment under the fuel-efficiency regime for the first time. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is holding talks with two-wheeler makers, SIAM and ACMA on a methodology to measure emissions across powertrains, according to the report.
Stock Market Live: Trump Financial Disclosure Shows Holdings In Apple, Nvidia, Palantir
- US government released President Donald Trump’s annual financial disclosure, Bloomberg reported.
- The disclosure showed Trump owned at least $5 million each in Apple and Nvidia shares, and at least $1 million in Palantir shares. It also showed he bought at least $100,001 in Palantir shares.
- Rolex gifted Trump US Open tickets worth $25,000, according to the disclosure.
Stock Market Live: Iran Says De-Conflict Cell Representatives Appointed
Iran’s Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf said Iran, the US and Lebanon have agreed to set up a de-confliction cell, Al Jazeera reported, citing his interview with Iran state media.
Ghalibaf said Tehran and Washington have appointed their representatives, while Beirut is expected to do the same before the cell becomes operational. He said Iran has exported more than 40 million barrels of oil in less than two weeks after the lifting of the blockade.
He also said Iran will not give up its nuclear rights and that uranium enrichment is its “legitimate and inalienable right”. Ghalibaf said the 60-day period under the Iran-US MoU to reach a final deal can be extended, with talks to continue until US and UNSC sanctions are removed.
Stock Market Live: Trump Sticks With Iran Talks After War Options Briefing, WSJ Reports
US President Donald Trump was briefed on options for a return to full-scale strikes on Iran but has chosen to continue diplomatic talks for now, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.
The report said discussions involved Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine. Trump told aides that another round of attacks could disrupt diplomacy and weaken efforts to dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme, according to the report.
Stock Market Live: Yen Falls To Weakest Level In 40 Years Against Dollar
- The Japanese yen fell to 162.28 against the US dollar, extending losses from the previous session.
- The currency touched its weakest level in 40 years, keeping traders alert for any signs of intervention by Japanese authorities.
Stock Market Live: Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed; Nikkei Gains
- Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday as investors tracked regional equities.
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 2.54%, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.30%. Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.39%.
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