Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Japanese Yen Hits 40-Year Low

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,989. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks extended declines for the second consectuve trading session. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.34% lower at 23,865.75 and the BSE Sensex ended 0.33% lower at 76,478.67.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 2.54%, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.30%. Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.39%. The Japanese yen fell to 162.28 against the dollar, extending losses from the previous session and marking its weakest level in 40 years. The move kept traders on watch for any signs that Japanese authorities could step into the currency market to curb further declines.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, oil prices recovered some ground after sharp losses in the previous session. Brent crude rose about 0.7% to around $73.50 a barrel in early Asian trade as investors reassessed expectations that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire would remain intact.