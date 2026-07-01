June Auto Sales Live: M&M Sales Jump 37%, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors In Focus

June Auto Sales Live: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of June auto sales on Wednesday, July 1, 2026!

Indian and foreign automakers are scheduled to release their sales data for the month of June 2026 today. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Eicher Motors are among the companies that are in focus. The share prices of all auto majors will also remain under investor's radar during the trading session.

Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on auto sales and company announcements throughout the day.