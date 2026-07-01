June Auto Sales Live: M&M Sales Jump 37%, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors In Focus

June Auto Sales Live: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of June auto sales on Wednesday, July 1, 2026!
Indian and foreign automakers are scheduled to release their sales data for the month of June 2026 today. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Eicher Motors are among the companies that are in focus. The share prices of all auto majors will also remain under investor's radar during the trading session.
Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on auto sales and company announcements throughout the day.
June Auto Sales Live: Mahindra And Mahindra Sales Jump 37%
M&M June Auto Sales (YoY)
- PV sales up 28% at 60,393 units
- Exports: 5,918 units vs 2,634 units
- Total sales up 37% at 1.06 lakh units
- 3W Sales up 63% at 13,820 units
- LCV sales: 26,076 units vs 19,348 units
- Tractor exports up 8% at 1,758 units
Vs Estimates
- PV Sales: 60,393 units vs est. 52,965 units
- Total Sales: 59,935 units vs est. 61,752 units
June Auto Sales Live: Maruti Suzuki Sales Recap
May Auto Sales: Maruti Suzuki (YoY)
- Total sales up 35% at 2.42 lakh units
- Domestic sales rose 35% at 2 lakh units
- Exports jumped 34% at 41,914 units
- Passenger car sales up 42% at 97,830 units
- LCV sales rose 17% at 3,198 units
- Sales stood at 2.42 lakh units verus estimates of 2.27 lakh units
June Auto Sales Live: SML Mahindra Sales Update
SML Mahindra June Auto Sales (YoY)
- Total Sales (June): Up 3% to 1,930 units
- Passenger Vehicle (PV) Sales: Up 13% to 1,575 units
- Cargo Vehicle Sales: Down 26% to 355 units
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