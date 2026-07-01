England vs Congo DR Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, Team News; How To Watch World Cup Match On TV, Online?

England will square-off against Democratic Republic of Congo in a Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, with the winner set to face Mexico in the Round of 16.

England kicked off their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over 2018 runners-up Croatia. The Three Lions were unable to build on that momentum in their second Group L fixture, as they were held to a goalless draw by a resilient Ghana side. However, Harry Kane's men bounced back in style with a comfortable 2-0 win over Panama to finish atop Group L and book their place in the knockout stages.

Making their first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1974, DR Congo announced their return in impressive fashion by holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their opening Group K encounter. Les Léopards then suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia, leaving their qualification hopes hanging in the balance. They responded with a convincing 3-1 victory over World Cup debutants Uzbekistan to finish third in Group K behind Portugal and Colombia, securing a place in the knockout rounds as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Match Time, Venue

The match between England and Congo will get underway at 9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time. It will be played at the Atlanta Stadium, also known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta.

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Head to Head

This is the first time that England and Congo will be up against each other in an international football match.

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent match first)

England: W-D-W-W-W

Congo: W-L-D-L-D

England

Possible Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Nico O' Riley, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Djed Spence; Elliot Enderson, Declan Rice; Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka; Harry Kane

Jordan Pickford; Nico O' Riley, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Djed Spence; Elliot Enderson, Declan Rice; Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka; Harry Kane Substitutes: Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, John Stones, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon.

Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, John Stones, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon. Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Congo

Possible Starting 11 (4-4-2): Lionel Mpasi-Nzau; Arthur Masuaku, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Brian Cipenga, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki, Nathanaël Mbuku; Fiston Mayele, Yoane Wissa.

Lionel Mpasi-Nzau; Arthur Masuaku, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Brian Cipenga, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki, Nathanaël Mbuku; Fiston Mayele, Yoane Wissa. Substitutes: Thimothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo, Joris Kayembe, Steve Kapuadi, Aaron Tshibola, Dylan Batubinsika, Gédéon Kalulu, Edo Kayembe, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Charles Pickel, Meschack Elia, Gael Kakuta, Theo Bongonda, Cedric Bakambu, Simon Banza.

Thimothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo, Joris Kayembe, Steve Kapuadi, Aaron Tshibola, Dylan Batubinsika, Gédéon Kalulu, Edo Kayembe, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Charles Pickel, Meschack Elia, Gael Kakuta, Theo Bongonda, Cedric Bakambu, Simon Banza. Coach: Sebastien Desabre

Players to Watch

Harry Kane (England): England captain Harry Kane has been in sublime form in this World Cup. The striker has fired in three goals and become England's all-time leading goal-scorer at the World Cups. Kane will again be at the heart of England's attack as the team looks to qualify for the Round of 16.

England captain Harry Kane has been in sublime form in this World Cup. The striker has fired in three goals and become England's all-time leading goal-scorer at the World Cups. Kane will again be at the heart of England's attack as the team looks to qualify for the Round of 16. Yoane Wissa (Congo): Yoane Wissa has netted as many goals in this tournament as Harry Kane. The 29-year-old will again lead Congo's attack. The Newcastle United forward wasn't in good form heading into this World Cup but has shown remarkable resilience in overcoming poor form and personal tragedy to guide his team to the knockout stage of the tournament.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The England vs Congo game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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