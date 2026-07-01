Didier Drogba Slams VAR After Ivory Coast's FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit, Labels Nicolas Pépé Penalty Decision 'Disgraceful'

Didier Drogba criticized the use of Video Assistant Referee after Ivory Coast were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026, calling the decision not to award Nicolas Pépé a penalty against Norway "disgraceful". The former Chelsea striker reacted on social media after the Elephants suffered a 2-1 defeat in the Round of 32, with Erling Haaland scoring the decisive goal four minutes from time.

"Disgraceful, that penalty not called on Nicolas Pépé, pfffffff, what's the point of VAR?!?!"

The controversial moment came in the 78th minute with the match finely poised at 1-1. Substitute Amad Diallo had cancelled out Antonio Nusa's first-half opener just four minutes earlier, and Ivory Coast were enjoying their best spell of the contest as they pushed for a winner.

Elye Wahi led a swift attack before feeding Pépé on the right side of the penalty area. As the winger attempted to cut inside Andreas Schjelderup, he went to ground under pressure, prompting immediate appeals from the Ivory Coast players for a penalty.

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Referee Jesús Valenzuela however waved play on, and VAR conducted a check without recommending an on-field review. According to the officials, the challenge did not meet the threshold for a "clear and obvious error", with the contact deemed insufficient to overturn the on-field decision.

The non-call proved pivotal. Rather than being handed an opportunity to take the lead from the penalty spot, Ivory Coast were left frustrated as Norway struck at the other end. In the 86th minute, Patrick Berg picked out Haaland inside the box, and the striker tapped home from close range to seal Norway's place in the Round of 16.

Despite the disappointment, the tournament marked a milestone for Ivory Coast. The Elephants reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history, surpassing the achievements of the celebrated generation led by Drogba, Yaya Touré and Kolo Touré, who never progressed beyond the group stage at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.

Norway will now face five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16, while Ivory Coast's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign comes to an end.

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