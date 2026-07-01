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Norway vs Ivory Coast Highlights: Erling Haaland Fires Late Winner As Vikings Reach Round Of 16 At FIFA World Cup 2026

Antonio Nusa opened the scoring with a stunning solo goal before Amad Diallo equalised for Ivory Coast, but Erling Haaland's late strike sealed a 2-1 win and sent Norway into the Round of 16.

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Norway vs Ivory Coast Highlights: Erling Haaland Fires Late Winner As Vikings Reach Round Of 16 At FIFA World Cup 2026
Erling Haaland scored the winning goal as Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.
Photo: X/@FIFAWorldCup

Norway booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday. Antonio Nusa handed Norway the lead with a stunning first-half solo goal before substitute Amad Diallo drew level for the Elephants after the break.

However, Erling Haaland once again proved decisive, tapping home the winner in the 86th minute to score his fifth goal of the tournament and send Norway into a blockbuster last-16 meeting with Brazil.

(This is a developing story) 

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Norway vs Ivory Coast Highlights: Erling Haaland Fires Late Winner As Vikings Reach Round Of 16 At FIFA World Cup 2026

Norway vs Ivory Coast Highlights: Erling Haaland Fires Late Winner As Vikings Reach Round Of 16 At FIFA World Cup 2026

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