Norway vs Ivory Coast Highlights: Erling Haaland Fires Late Winner As Vikings Reach Round Of 16 At FIFA World Cup 2026

Norway booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday. Antonio Nusa handed Norway the lead with a stunning first-half solo goal before substitute Amad Diallo drew level for the Elephants after the break.

However, Erling Haaland once again proved decisive, tapping home the winner in the 86th minute to score his fifth goal of the tournament and send Norway into a blockbuster last-16 meeting with Brazil.

(This is a developing story)

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