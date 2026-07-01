ENG vs IND 1st T20I Broadcast Channel & Live Streaming; Will Sooryavanshi Make His International Debut Today?

India begin their five-match T20I series against England on Wednesday with both sides looking to recover from disappointing results in their previous assignments. While India are aiming to bounce back after a surprise 2-0 series defeat against Ireland, England will be hoping to make a strong start under new captain Harry Brook.

The biggest talking point ahead of the opening T20I is whether 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be handed his maiden international cap after an extraordinary run of form in domestic and franchise cricket.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut For India?

All eyes are on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has emerged as one of India's brightest young talents. Reports suggest the Indian team management has already made logistical arrangements, including a dedicated changing room, in case the teenager is selected in the playing XI.

However, his inclusion is far from straightforward. India currently have an established opening pair in Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, meaning the team management could be forced to reshuffle the batting order if Sooryavanshi is picked for his debut.

The Indian prodigy has done everything possible to earn selection. He finished as the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026 before producing another sensational knock in the India A tri-series in Sri Lanka, smashing 94 off just 29 deliveries. During that innings, he also registered the fastest List A fifty, strengthening calls for his promotion to the senior side.

India captain Shreyas Iyer, however, remained tight-lipped when asked whether the teenager would feature in the opening T20I. The decision is expected to become clear only when the teams are announced at the toss.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi looked in fine touch during India's practice session, with broadcasters sharing footage of the youngster striking the ball cleanly in the nets ahead of the series opener.

India Looking To Recover After Ireland Setback

India enter the series after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat in Ireland, marking their first bilateral T20I series loss since 2023. The batting unit struggled for consistency throughout that series, prompting discussions about possible changes to the playing XI for the England tour.

Despite the recent setback, India have enjoyed the upper hand against England in recent T20 encounters. The visitors have beaten England in their last three meetings, including victories in two ICC tournament semi-finals before securing a commanding 4-1 home series win.

England Eye Fresh Start Under Harry Brook

England also have plenty to prove heading into the series. Following a Test series defeat to New Zealand and Ben Stokes' retirement, the hosts are beginning a new chapter under Harry Brook's leadership.

England have already confirmed their playing XI for the first T20I and will look to make home conditions count against an Indian side seeking an immediate return to winning ways.

India vs England 1st T20I: Match Details

Date: July 1, 2026

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

India vs England 1st T20I: Toss Time

The all important toss for the 1st T20I between England and India will take place at 9:30 PM IST.

India vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of the opening T20I on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs England 1st T20I Playing XIs

England XI: Harry Brook (captain), Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood.

India (Probable): Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav.

India playing XI will be updated after the toss

India T20I Squad

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

England T20I Squad

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed and Sonny Baker.

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