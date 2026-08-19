Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On August 19

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading at a decline of 31 points as of 7:05 a.m., indicating negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 0.55% and 0.63% respectively.

S&P 500 futures trade 0.69% lower.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.9468% down.



US Markets Recap

US stock markets opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed a sharp rise in oil prices, elevated Treasury yields and weakness across semiconductor stocks. Persistent inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty also weighed on sentiment, with technology and AI-linked stocks bearing the brunt of the selling pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29%, or 153.52 points, minutes after open. The S&P 500 declined 0.52%, or 40.17 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.23%, or 326.44 points, according to Bloomberg.

Asian Markets Recap

Asian stocks fell as the semiconductor selloff worsened. Investors pulled back from one of the year's biggest trades, pressured by higher bond yields and geopolitical risks. Treasuries steadied after recent declines. MSCI's Asia Pacific index dropped 1.6%, and South Korean Hang Seng futures fell 0.3% while Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 2.5%. Japan's Topix fell 2.3%, according to Bloomberg.

Commodity Check

Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as the US-Iran conflict showed little sign of moving towards a resolution. Brent crude traded above $91 a barrel, after gaining 4.5% over the previous three sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $85, according to Bloomberg.

Gold stabilised after its steepest drop in nearly a month, as rising bond yields and tensions over the Strait of Hormuz weighed on demand for the metal. Bullion traded around $4,340 an ounce after falling almost 2% in the last session. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $4,343.36 an ounce at 8:50 a.m. in Singapore. Silver slipped 0.5% to $63.02 an ounce, while platinum and palladium also edged down, according to Bloomberg.

Pressure in the copper market eased after major traders including Trafigura delivered large volumes of metal to the London Metal Exchange, marking one of the biggest squeezes on record. The spread between cash and 3-month copper narrowed to $248 per ton, down from a backwardation of $545 on Monday. LME 3-month futures fell 1.2% to settle at $13,986.50 a ton. Other LME base metals also declined.



Stock Markets Recap

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday, extending their losing run amid weakness in IT and Realty stocks.

The BSE Sensex settled at 77,235.46, down 492.70 points, or 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 extended its decline for the sixth straight session, its longest losing streak since September 30, 2025. The index settled at 24,154.90, down 0.55% or 132.75 points.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 19: Nifty Support Falls To 24,000 As Bias Remains Bearish

Stocks in News

Power Grid : Appointed Shri Amol Babulal Taori as Director (Finance) for five years, effective Aug. 18, 2026.

Prism Johnson : Won a 1,28,000 TPA coal linkage from ECL and SECL, worth approximately Rs 70.49 crore annually for 10 years.

Sammaan Capital : Clarified that it is not an accused in the Delhi Police EOW FIR or any related investigation. EOW informed the Supreme Court that all loans to the five groups have been recovered, and the company has been treated as a victim in the alleged quid-pro-quo matter. The company also stated that IHC-backed Sammaan Capital has had no connection with erstwhile promoter Sameer Gehlaut since 2023.

Swiggy : Shareholders approved a cap of up to 49.5% on aggregate foreign ownership.

HLE Glascoat : A further €100,000 investment in its wholly owned Luxembourg subsidiary HLE International S.a.r.l., adding to the subsidiary's share capital.

Balmer Lawrie & Company : received a Rs 18.28 crore GST demand (Rs 8.81 crore tax, Rs 8.59 crore interest, Rs 0.88 crore penalty) for FY21.

UltraTech Cement : Shareholders approved the appointment of Vikram Bhalla as Independent Director and Jayant Dua as Director and Managing Director.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation : Board approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of secured/unsecured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures in up to 10 tranches within one year.

Globus Spirits Limited : received complete relief in appeals for AY 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17, covering total additions of Rs 6.35 crore; the appeal for the remaining period is still ongoing.

Poonawalla Fincorp : Finance Committee approved the issuance of unsecured Tier II Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 200 crore through private placement (Rs 150 crore base issue with a Rs 50 crore greenshoe option).

Refex Industries : Bagged a 12-month domestic rate contract for the transportation of ash, with an estimated order value of \approximately Rs 40.42 crore from a Maharashtra-based entity.

J.G. Chemicals : Material subsidiary BDJ Oxides acquired 16.74 acres of freehold land in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 18.41 crore to support future capacity expansion and development of its sustainable recycling product portfolio. This qualifies as a capacity expansion/investment announcement.

Cupid : Promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 8.03 lakh shares (0.06%) through the open market. Promoter holding rose to 46.40%.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) : Shareholders approved the appointment of Nakul Pasricha as an Independent Director.

HCC shareholders authorised the company to raise up to Rs 800 crore through equity/equity : linked securities via QIP, preferential allotment, rights issue or a combination

RHI Magnesita India Limited : completed the merger of wholly owned subsidiary Intermetal Engineers into Ashwath Technologies, making Ashwath a direct wholly owned subsidiary of RHI Magnesita

3 directors were appointed Ashwath Technologies : Pankaj Malhan, RaviKumar Masagoundan Pudhur Periyasamy and Abhishek Bajaj; Pankaj Malhan was also appointed Chairman.

Shilpa Medicare : Response/clarification to a media report regarding a voluntary US FDA Class II recall of 27,923 vials of one product batch. The company states no adverse events have been reported, the recall is limited to four batches.

Eicher Motors : Royal Enfield launched the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition in India at Rs 2,10,684 ex-showroom, with bookings opening immediately; it also introduced a Gorkha-inspired apparel collection.

EFC (I) Limited : EFC (I) approved the acquisition of 100% of Ultrafresh Modular Solutions' issued and paid-up capital (10,44,783 shares) on a fully-diluted basis for Rs 54 crore, through a share swap involving up to 19,99,996 EFC shares at Rs 270/share.

Birla Corporation : The company has redeemed Rs 80 crore of listed NCDs on their scheduled maturity date, along with the applicable interest.

ONGC : Commissioned gas evacuation facilities at Khoraghat GGS-1 (Assam), enabling surplus gas from the Upper Assam Shelf to be processed and evacuated through the North East Gas Grid (NEGG), with capacity to utilise 1 lakh SCM/day from the Jorhat asset.

Axis Bank : S&P Global Ratings assigned a ‘BBB' rating to Axis Bank's US$300 Mn, 5.179% Senior Notes issued through its Gift City Branch under the GMTN programme

Balkrishna Industries : approved a Rs 550 crore issuance of 55,000 listed, rated, senior unsecured NCDs on a private-placement basis of face value 1L

One MobiKwik Systems : Completed transfer of its LSP business to wholly owned subsidiary MobiKwik Distribution Services through a slump sale, with consideration via NCD issuance by the subsidiary; Manish Pathania appointed as Chief Business Officer of MDSPL.

H.G. Infra Engineering : Received LOI for construction of two AIS substations and associated lines in Uttar Pradesh.

Exide Industries : Exide invested Rs 200 crore in EESL on Aug 18 2026 for Bengaluru lithium-ion cell facility.

ESAF Small Finance Bank : croreedit rating upgrade by Brickwork Ratings for its Rs 20 crore Tier II Bonds from BWR BBB+/Stable to BWR A-/Stable.

Alivus Life Sciences Limited : Alivus Life Sciences to acquire 76% stake in IQGenX for Rs 9.12 crore, closing expected by year-end.

Interarch Building Solutions : secured a Rs 128 crore domestic order from a major international-repute FMCG player for a homecare/beauty & wellness manufacturing facility, covering design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection; execution is expected in \approximately 10 months.

Krsnaa Diagnostics : proposed a preferential issue of up to 16.21 lakh warrants at Rs 566 each, aggregating Rs 91.75 crore, convertible into equity shares, to the promoter and promoter group.

DLF Limited : DLF subsidiary to acquire 26.97% of Balang Renewables for Rs 4.20 crore within 30 days.

Atlanta Electrical : Atlanta Electricals received a Rs 193.92 crore order from APTRANSCO for the design, manufacture, testing and supply of 12 × 160 MVA, 220/132 kV auto-transformers

Nibe Limited : Subsidiary Nibe Space Private Limited received a Letter of Award (LoA) from MSEDCL worth Rs 12.15 crore for GIS survey, mapping and digital data preparation of MSEDCL's distribution network in the Pune and Konkan regions.

BEML : The President of India appointed three new Independent Directors—Promila Kundara, Shankar Lal Agrawal and Karunakaran Nambiar K—to the company's Board.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) : Appointed Shri Partha Pratim Pathak as an Independent Director on the Board for a three-year term, effective Aug. 18 2026.

PC Jeweller : The company repaid all outstanding debt of one more consortium bank, taking the total to 8 of 14 banks fully repaid, with over 96% of the remaining debt also discharged.

Omaxe : Received Punjab RERA registration for the PDA Omaxe City Commercial projectahead of its scheduled launch on Aug. 19 2026.

Bharat Dynamics : Appointed three new Independent Directors—Ankush Munjal, Vandana Agarwal and Pankaj Joshi—for a three-year term with effect from Aug. 17 2026.

ICICI Bank : ICICI Bank's $750 million notes received Baa3 & BBB ratings from Moody's & S&P Global resp. on Aug. 18, 2026.

Minda Corporation : Minda Instruments won ECMS approval to make display module sub-assemblies in a greenfield plant.

Ind-Swift Laboratories : To invest Rs 45 crore to upgrade its Jammu manufacturing facility to EU-GMP/PICS standards, targeting additional annual revenue of Rs 100 crore from FY2030, with the facility expected to be EU-GMP approved by early 2028.

South Indian Bank : Revised MCLR across tenors effective Aug. 20, 2026; 1-year MCLR set at 9.45%, 6-month at 9.25%, 3-month at 9.20%, 1-month at 8.50% and overnight at 8.15%.

Veedol Corporation : Promoter entity Standard Greases and Specialities Pvt. acquired 2.95 lakh shares (1.69% stake) from promoter group entity Janus Consolidated Finance Pvt. pursuant to an amalgamation scheme, increasing its stake to 40.28% from 38.59%.

Refex Industries : Promoter Refex Holding Pvt. created a pledge over 2.09 crore equity shares (2.69%) in favour of Northern Arc Capital as collateral for a loan.

Home First Finance : Committee of Directors to consider issuance of senior secured listed NCDs of up to Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis at its meeting on Aug. 21 2026.

BLS International Services : Step-down subsidiary BLS International Vize Hizmetleri Limited Sirketi merged into fellow step-down subsidiary iDATA Danismanlik Ve Hizmet Dis Tic AS as part of an internal group restructuring.

Fine Organics : Completion of 80% acquisition of Malaysia's Oleofine Organics SDN. BHD. delayed by three months.

Happiest Minds Technologies : NCLT Bengaluru approved merger of wholly-owned subsidiary Aureustech Systems with Happiest Minds; appointed date Apr. 1, 2026.

EMS : Emerged as H-1 bidder for two NHAI toll collection contracts at Rangamati Fee Plaza (Rs 22.31 crore) and Bartana Fee Plaza (Rs 19.91 crore), with a combined contract value of about Rs 42.22 crore for a 1-year period.

G R Infraprojects : Subsidiary Nagaur Mukundgarh Highways lost its GST annuity matter in the Rajasthan High Court; the court dismissed the writ petition challenging GST levy on annuity payments, with the disputed amount at about Rs 69.79 crore. The company is evaluating legal remedies.

PNB Housing Finance : Mr. Rajiv Kumar Singh is appointed as an Independent Director of the Co. Mr. Shreekant is appointed as an Independent Director of the Company.

Jubilant Ingrevia : To acquire 40% stake in Zettaone for Rs 189.2 crore in two tranches.

Manipal Health Enterprises : Manipal Health Enterprises to Acquire Kinder Women's Hospital in Bengaluru.

HEG : NCLT Indore approved the demerger and merger scheme involving HEG, HEG Graphite and Bhilwara Energy; the scheme will become effective upon filing the NCLT order with the Registrar of Companies.

RailTel Corporation : Received an EPFO work order worth Rs 166.8 crore for a 1-year extension of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) services, to be executed till Feb. 9, 2027.

CG Power : Reported a suspected cybersecurity incident affecting its IT systems; core systems and operations remain unaffected, and the company has engaged cybersecurity experts and notified CERT-In.

Kotak Mahindra Bank : Priced senior notes under its $1 billion EMTN programme; approved pricing, tenure and other terms of the issuance on Aug. 18, 2026.

KRBL : CARE Ratings withdrew the credit rating assigned to the company's commercial paper programme following the company's request, as no commercial paper remains outstanding.

Hindustan Zinc : Renewable power consumption rises to 22%; target 70% by FY28, with 530 MW round-the-clock arrangement.

eMudhra : EOW Navi Mumbai closed 3i Infotech complaint on Aug. 18, 2026, calling it a civil dispute.

Federal Bank : Board meets Aug 21, 2026 to consider $500 million foreign currency debt issuance via GIFT City.

Balkrishna Inds : Finance Committee approved up to Rs 550 crore NCD issuance on private placement basis, Aug. 18 2026.

Aegis Logistics: denies any binding deal or board approval for Tristar acquisition talks.

Board Meetings

Aditya Infotech : To decide on fundraising.

Wheels India: To decide on fundraising.

Corporate Actions

Bata India: Interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.

IPO Openings

Gaja Alternative Asset Management : Manages private equity and alternative investment funds focused on mid-market companies in India, including education, financial services, consumer brands and digital technology platforms.

Issue size: Rs 550 crore.

Fresh issue: 2.81 crore shares aggregating to Rs 450 crore.

Offer for sale: 0.63 crore shares aggregating to Rs 100 crore.

Subscription period: Aug. 19–21, 2026.

Metric 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Total income 157.8 123.31 103.96 Profit after tax 81.96 61.95 44.74 Ebitda 72.05 60.81 49.25 Ebitda margin (%) 45.66 49.31 47.37

IPO Listings

Behari Lal Engineering

IPO listing: Aug. 19, 2026.

Category Subscription (x) Anchor 1 QIB (Ex Anchor) 222.04 NII 167.95 bNII (> Rs 10 lakh) 162.29 sNII (< Rs 10 lakh) 179.26 Retail 54.12 Total 118.07

Shiprocket

IPO listing: Aug. 19, 2026.

Category Subscription (x) Anchor 1 QIB (Ex Anchor) 125.20 NII 92.58 bNII (> Rs 10 lakh) 103.18 sNII (< Rs 10 lakh) 71.39 Retail 48.38 Employees 58.85 Total 102.28

AGM

Orkla India, Bayer Cropscience, Tata Capital, Gandhar Oil, Piramal Finance, Sterlite Technologies, India Glycols, Wonderla, Avenue Supermarts, Lenskart Solutions, ABLBL, Max Financial Services, Sandur Manganese, iValue Infosolutions, Gabriel India, Entero Healthcare, Max Estates, HG Infra Engineering, Indus Towers.

Bulk/Block Deals

Paytm

Resilient Asset Management B V sold 1.92 crore shares at Rs 1,535.10 per share.

Societe Generale bought 28.40 lakh shares at Rs 1,535.10 per share.

SBI Mutual Fund bought 54.13 lakh shares at Rs 1,535.10 per share.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE bought 22.55 lakh shares at Rs 1,535.10 per share.

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte. Ltd. bought 9.30 lakh shares at Rs 1,535.10 per share.

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited bought 15.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,535.10 per share.

HSBC Mutual Fund bought 9.30 lakh shares at Rs 1,535.10 per share.

Asiantiles

Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF bought 2.83 lakh shares at Rs 46.19 per share.

Girish Kalidasbhai Patel sold 19.92 lakh shares at Rs 46.19 per share.

Cyient

HDFC Mutual Fund sold 5.33 lakh shares at Rs 854.01 per share.

Kernex

QE Securities LLP bought 2,684 shares at Rs 1,852.15 per share.

HRTI Private Limited sold 7,155 shares at Rs 1,853.03 per share.

Motisons

Nirmalkumar Pareek sold 68.00 lakh shares at Rs 16.56 per share.

Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 10.83 lakh shares at Rs 16.64 per share.

HRTI Private Limited sold 6.69 lakh shares at Rs 16.60 per share.

Junometa Finsol Private Limited bought 2.01 lakh shares at Rs 16.66 per share.

SBC Exports

Deepika Gupta bought 26.75 lakh shares at Rs 38.69 per share.

Stylebaazar

Ankush Kedia sold 3.81 lakh shares at Rs 402.65 per share.

Mansi Share and Stock Broking Private Limited sold 4.90 lakh shares at Rs 402.65 per share.

Mansi Share and Stock Broking Private Limited bought 4.15 lakh shares at Rs 403.11 per share on BSE.

Zaggle

Kedia Securities Private Limited bought 20.00 lakh shares at Rs 164.72 per share.

QE Securities LLP bought 40,743 shares at Rs 166.20 per share.

HRTI Private Limited sold 58,442 shares at Rs 165.02 per share.

Junometa Finsol Private Limited sold 47,449 shares at Rs 164.96 per share.

Groww

YC Holdings II, LLC sold 7.47 crore shares at Rs 192.16 per share.

Insider Trading

Baazar Style Retail

Shreyans Surana, Promoter & Director, sold 21 lakh shares.

Sidharth Surana, Promoter Group, sold 9 lakh shares.

Bhagwan Prasad, Promoter & Director, sold 15 lakh shares.

Rajendra Kumar Gupta HUF, Promoter, sold 1 lakh shares.

Aarti Pharmalabs

Safechem Enterprises Private Limited, Promoter Group, sold 78,482 shares.

Nikhil Parimal Desai, Promoter Group, sold 15,000 shares.

Go Fashion (India)

Rahul Saraogi, Promoter, pledged 16.25 lakh shares.

Kilburn Engineering

Firstview Trading Private Limited, Promoter, bought 25,000 shares.

Ekta Credit Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 25,000 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price band changed from 20% to 10%: Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India).

Securities Shortlisted in Short-Term ASM Framework

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration

Securities Excluded from ASM Framework

Marine Electricals (India)

Morepen Laboratories

Shukra Pharmaceuticals

Xpro India

Securities Under Ban for Aug 19

Bandhan Bank

LIC

Manappuram Finance

SAIL

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mazagon Dock, HAL, Biocon, Suzlon And Tata Motors PV — Ask Profit

F&O Cues

Nifty August futures are down 0.72% to 24,216.50, at a premium of 62 points.

Nifty options (Aug. 25 expiry): Maximum call open interest at 25,000; maximum put open interest at 24,000.

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