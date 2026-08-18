Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mazagon Dock, HAL, Biocon, Suzlon And Tata Motors PV — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Biocon Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.?

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae asset Sharekhan and Sharad Avasthi,Head of Research (PCG), SMIFS provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (CMP: Rs 2,587)

Avasthi: Hold

Positive.

More bullish on it due to order conversion, compared to peers.

Believe that all-time high order book will be much higher than what it is now.

Hindustan Aeronautics (CMP: Rs 5,099)

Avasthi: Hold

Certainly continue to hold.

Has a huge moat in terms of aerospace.

Developments around engine development should be very positive for them.

Targets of Rs 5,500.

Hold for three to four years.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (CMP: Rs 322.18)

Shah: Sell On Dips

Has been trading in a downtrend on technicals.

Would suggest exiting on support of Rs 318.

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Biocon (CMP: Rs 417.50)

Shah: Hold

Continue to hold.

Expecting the stock to move towards Rs 440.

Info Edge (India) (CMP: Rs 1,354.90)

Shah: Hold

Overall, Naukri is still looking good.

Continue holding the stock

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 47.78)

Avasthi: Hold

Hold for five years.

Long term targets are very aggressive.

Should benefit out of momentum in energy space.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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