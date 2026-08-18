Baazar Style Retail: Promoter Group Sells Rs 167 Crore Stake Via Block Deals

Shares of Baazar Style Retail gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after promoter group entities sold shares worth Rs 166.73 crore through block deals, according to exchange filings. Four promoter group entities offloaded shares at prices ranging from Rs 362 to Rs 383.87 per share.

Shreyans Surana sold 21 lakh shares at Rs 362 apiece, reducing his stake to 2.35%. Sidharth Surana offloaded 9 lakh shares at Rs 362 per share, bringing his holding down to 0.68%. Bhagwan Prasad sold 15 lakh shares at Rs 362 per share, reducing his stake to 3.82%, while Rajendra Gupta HUF sold 10 lakh shares at Rs 383.87 apiece, taking its holding to 3.41%.

As of the quarter ended June 2026, Shreyans Surana held a 5.11% stake in Baazar Style Retail, while Sidharth Surana held 1.86%. Bhagwan Prasad and Rajendra Gupta HUF held 5.79% and 3.94%, respectively.

Baazar Style Retail Share Price

Baazar Style Retail shares closed 4.99% higher at Rs 402.65 apiece on Tuesday. The stock has gained 13.92% over the past week and 35.28% in the last month. The stock has surged 48.91% so far this year and is up 27.28% over the past one year.

The stock had also attracted significant buying interest on Monday, hitting the 5% upper circuit at Rs 384.45 on the BSE after a large block deal worth around Rs 163 crore changed hands.

ALSO READ: Bazaar Style Share Price: Stock Hits 5% Upper Circuit; 45 Lakh Shares Change Hands In Rs 163 Crore Block Deal

The consecutive sessions of heightened activity have put the stock firmly in focus, with the latest promoter transactions adding to investor interest.

Baazar Style Retail operates under the Style Baazar brand and is a value-fashion retail chain primarily focused on Eastern India. The company sells affordable apparel and accessories across men's, women's and children's categories. Its product portfolio includes ethnic wear, western wear and seasonal collections.

Baazar Style Retail follows a cluster-based expansion strategy, with a focus on Tier-II and Tier-III markets. The strategy is aimed at strengthening its presence in regional markets while expanding its store network.

As of March 31, 2026, the company operated 263 stores covering around 24.53 lakh sq ft of retail area.

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