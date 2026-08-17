Bazaar Style Share Price: Stock Hits 5% Upper Circuit; 45 Lakh Shares Change Hands In Rs 163 Crore Block Deal

Baazar Style Retail shares were buzzing in trade on Monday, hitting the 5% upper circuit at Rs 384.45 per share on the BSE, as a large block deal worth Rs 163 crore changed hands.

At 11:08 am, Baazar Style shares remained locked in the 5% upper circuit at Rs 384.45. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.68% lower at 77,485 levels.

ALSO READ: Schneider Electric Infrastructure Share Price Slumps Over 12% After Q1 Results. What Should Investors Do?

Baazar Style Retail Block Deal

As many as 45 lakh shares of Baazar Style Retail changed hands in a block deal at Rs 362 per share, taking the total transaction value to around Rs 163 crore.

An Astute HNI investor was the buyer in the block transaction.

The block deal price represented a discount of around 5.8% to the stock's upper-circuit price of Rs 384.45.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd., which operates under the Style Baazar brand, is a value-fashion retail chain focused primarily on Eastern India. The company sells affordable apparel and accessories across men's, women's and kids' categories, including ethnic wear, western wear and seasonal collections.

The company follows a cluster-based expansion strategy, focusing on Tier-II and Tier-III markets and building a strong presence across regional markets. As of March 31, 2026, it operated 263 stores, spread across 24.53 lakh sq ft of retail area.

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland Shares Rise 3%: Four Brokerages Hike Target After Q1; Margins In Focus



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.