Stock Picks Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, L&T Finance, Biocon, TBO Tek And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have spotlighted opportunities across automobiles, NBFCs, real estate, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, and online travel distribution, issuing fresh calls and updates on TVS Motor, L&T Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Biocon, Oberoi Realty, Anupam Rasayan, and TBO Tek.

Analysts have also weighed in on the latest fund manager survey and trends across the IT, residential real estate, and cement, and paint sectors, along side an insight on India strategy.

UBS on Maruti Suzuki

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 13970

Maruti's price hike falls short of expectations

Despite 330 bps of Q1 gross margin compression, Maruti's first FY27 price hike is modest

Capped at Rs 30000 on new bookings and averaging 0.7%

Limited pricing may curb Q2 margin recovery and leave FY27 EBIT margin expectations vulnerable.

Jefferies on TVS Motor

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 5425 from Rs 4900

Annual report highlights four focus areas: global, electric, premiumization & margins, and technology

It is delivering well on exports, EVs, and margin, but overseas investments in Norton and e-bikes have yet to deliver results

Subsidiary investments rose at 29% CAGR over last 5-year

Subsidiaries made losses on combined basis, although mostly limited to Norton and TVS EBike

FCF improved in FY26 despite high investments.

Nomura on Oberoi Realty

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2090

DTCP ruling positive but HC hearing on 19 August is key

Believe it is important that the project moves smoothly from the perspectives of both the company's reputation and future growth in Gurgaon

The stock trades at a 53% premium to NAV.

Bernstein on Biocon

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 326

Keeping Pace, Not Changing the Race

Yesintek Autoinjector Approval Improves Convenience, Not Market Share

Approval is an important competitive catch-up that strengthens Yesintek's positioning

It is unlikely to materially alter Biocon's medium-term growth trajectory nor the challenges in its execution blueprint.

CLSA on IT

Infosys – Downgrade to Hold from Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 1147 from Rs 1109

TCS– Downgrade to Hold from Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 2326 from Rs 2165

Tech Mahindra – Downgrade to Hold from Outperform; TP at Rs 1634

Wipro – Downgrade to Underperform from Hold; Cut TP to Rs 152 from Rs 157

Mphasis – Downgrade to Underperform from Hold; TP at Rs 2113

Peristent – Maintain High Conviction Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 6246 from Rs 6166

LTIMindtree – Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 5534 from Rs 4570

Hexaware – Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 730 from Rs 727

Coforge – Maintain High Conviction Outperform with TP of Rs 2170

Still amid storm but with anchors

Facing multiple macro/micro headwinds with balanced risk-reward

Q1 was a mixed bag for Indian IT and global Sis

Major technology changes come along with potential winners/losers, also a function of management execution/aggression during those phases

See mid-tier IT vendors in a better position to take advantage of these tectonic changes

Hence reiterate High Conviction Outperform on Coforge/Persistent and Outperform on Hexaware/LTM

Large SIs are in a tough spot, facing both an AI deflation drag on legacy managed services and vagaries of macro headwinds

Basic excel math does imply AI volumes could supersede deflation by FY30

Given the long gestation time and limited potential upsides, downgrade TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra to Hold, and Wipro and Mphasis to Underperform due to structural concerns.

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Macquarie on L&T Finance

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 400

From repair to returns

L&T Finance, a diversified retail lender, has fixed its legacy issues and now targets peer-like growth from a largely retailised book

The stock is attractive, trading at a 35-50% discount to larger peers despite comparable AUM and earnings growth expectations

Outperform as growth, improving returns and a discounted valuation start to converge

Legacy issues fixed, gearing up for the next phase of growth

Strong earnings growth and ROA improvement to drive re-rating

Top pick in the NBFC space, valuations lower than larger peers.

HSBC on Residential

Steady trend

See no material change in residential demand-supply environment; high base impacts growth rates

Within markets, Southern India is performing better than NCR markets, but unsold inventory still in comfortable range

Premiumisation trend sustains with Q1FY27 again witnessing pick up in super luxury segment.

BofA Global Fund Manager Survey

August Fund Manager Survey is 3rd most bullish survey of investor sentiment since 2022

Cash level down to uber-low 3.5% from 3.6%

Global equity allocation surges to highest since Nov'21 (net 56% Overweight)

Consensus conviction is no macro landing, no Fed hike, no AI capex cut, no DEM sweep, no bears

Positioning continues to recommend investors retreat or rotate within risk assets rather than reload.

ICICI Sec on Anupam Rasayan

Initiate Add with TP of Rs 1345

A unique play, upside runway longer owing to rich valuations

A healthy, well-diversified order book

Technical capabilities and a proven record create a moat

Vertical integration, acquisitions to add value, elevate scale

Multiple growth engines — such as US and pharma exposure — reduce reliance on Indian agrichem cycles

Balance sheet, execution risks are real and need monitoring

Market multiples factor in flawless execution and favourable macros.

Jefferies on TBO Tek

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1905

Well Positioned for North America's Luxury Travel Growth

Last year, TBO acquired Classic Vacations, giving it exposure to North America's travel advisor market

Luxury is emerging as a key growth engine for Travel

Leading North American consortia highlighting strong growth (double-digit) in premium travel & increasing importance of advisors

CV provides TBO with an established gateway to the region's advisor-led distribution network

Positioning it to capture the growing, high-value luxury travel opportunity.

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Bernstein India Strategy - Venugopal Garre

We're not yet seeing earnings upgrades for the broader market

Base effects turn less favorable and the macro backdrop remains volatile

Even with a not-so-compelling overall set-up, the market remains quite interesting beneath the surface

Stock specific opportunities continuing to offer the best route to outperform in what's likely to be a modest-returns environment

Reflecting this, we are refreshing our portfolio with a select set of catalyst-driven ideas

Adding Eternal, as it continues to demonstrate competitive strengths in a sector where raising capital is becoming increasingly difficult

Removing Avenue Supermarts following its outperformance and growing risks to urban growth from quick commerce

Also adding Paytm on the back of potential MDR-related catalysts

Introducing Adani Ports following the recent correction.

JPMOrgan on Cement Channel Check

August: Weak demand; prices flat to down, as expected

Pricing mostly stable barring a few areas

Weak demand behind weak pricing

Current situation largely as expected

Strong Q1 momentum could be tested.

JPMorgan on Paint Channel Check

Demand remains firmly on track, though price elasticity bears watching

Pricing tailwinds to strengthen in Q2

The competitive battleground has shifted from pricing to execution

Premiumization and adjacencies continue to power growth

Pricing and cost discipline should keep margins on track.

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