Zee Secures Bundesliga Football Broadcast, Streaming Rights For India Days After FIFA World Cup Deal

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said on Wednesday that it acquired exclusive broadcast and digital streaming rights for Germany's Bundesliga football league in India for a five-year period.

Bundesliga matches will be streamed exclusively on Zee's digital platform Zee5 and broadcasted on Unite8 Sports television channels starting from the 2026-27 season. The coverage will include live matches, highlights and exclusive programming for football fans across India, according to the company's statement.

Zee said the partnership strengthens its sports portfolio and supports its broader strategy of building a football ecosystem in the country by bringing one of the world's most followed football leagues to Indian audiences. The company said the Bundesliga rights acquisition would add premium global sports content to Zee5's offering, complementing its growing sports portfolio, including its strategic association with FIFA.

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The partnership will provide Indian viewers access to some of the biggest football stars, including Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Joshua Kimmich, according to Bavesh Janavlekar, chief business officer at Unite8 Sports.

Zee also said it would launch the 'Z x Bundesliga Football Week', aimed at promoting grassroots football through training clinics and development programmes for young players in India.

Bundesliga Media Chief Commercial Officer Peer Naubert said the collaboration reflects the league's long-term focus on expanding its presence in India through local engagement and football development initiatives.

Zee claimed that it committed 15% of Zee5's football-related subscription revenues towards identifying, training and supporting young football talent in India as part of its efforts to contribute to the growth of the sport.

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