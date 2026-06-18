Zee5 Faces FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Backlash Over Paid Highlights And Excessive Ads

After months of uncertainty over broadcasting rights, Zee Entertainment's last-minute deal to bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 to India was welcomed by fans eager not to miss the action of the world's biggest sporting event.

But what began as excitement has quickly turned into frustration for many football fans in India. Zee5 is facing widespread criticism over its subscription policies, excessive advertisements and the quality of its match highlights.

Fans Slam Paid Highlights

The biggest complaint from viewers is that even short match highlights and replays are locked behind a separate FIFA World Cup subscription package. Many fans argued that highlights should be freely available, especially after paying for Zee5's existing plans.

One angry viewer wrote, "I would rather not watch the World Cup than watch on your pathetic channel." The user also accused Zee5 of uploading a "Top Moments" video on YouTube that contained crowd shots, breaks and reactions but "not a single second of actual football."

The frustration comes just days after Zee5 was criticised for changes to its World Cup subscription plans. According to reports, some users also faced confusion when existing annual subscriptions did not include access to live World Cup matches without purchasing an additional pack.

Ads Everywhere, Fans Say

Even subscribers claim they are being bombarded with advertisements while watching highlights.

"Not to mention having to watch 5 minutes of ads to catch 10 minutes of highlights, even after you paid for the subscription. Abysmal," wrote one user on X.

Another fan complained, "ZEE5 You are giving 6 ad breaks for an extended highlights clip on your app. Each ad break more than 1-2 mins long and including 4 ads each. Are we consumers a joke to you??"

Several users also reported repeated ads during archived shows and highlight packages, with some threatening to cancel their subscriptions after the tournament.

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AI-Edited Highlights Under Fire

The platform's YouTube highlights have become another talking point. Multiple viewers accused Zee5 of using automated editing tools that failed to capture the most important moments of matches.

"Their highlights are definitely edited by AI with some incomprehensible algorithm. So many useless shots of fans and random stuff," one user posted.

Another fan claimed the Argentina-Algeria highlights did not include a single goal, saying the video consisted largely of reaction shots and random clips. "So much for the official streaming partner in India," the user wrote.

Earlier Complaints Added To Anger

The latest backlash comes after fans had already complained about buffering issues, broadcast glitches during the opening match and temporary changes to Zee5's multi-device access plans.

As the World Cup continues, fans are calling on Zee5 to improve its coverage, reduce intrusive advertising and make highlights more accessible. Many believe constant ad interruptions, questionable highlight edits and additional paywalls have taken away from the viewing experience of a tournament that comes around only once every four years.

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