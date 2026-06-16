Football 'Capitalism': FIFA Faces Fan Outrage Over Commercials During Hydration Breaks

FIFA's mandatory hydration breaks at the 2026 World Cup have sparked strong reactions online, with many fans accusing the governing body of creating extra commercial slots rather than focusing solely on player welfare.

The criticism grew after broadcasters used the three-minute breaks to air advertisements, with some viewers claiming they even missed live action when play resumed.

Why Are Fans Angry?

Under FIFA's new rule, matches are stopped around the 22nd minute of each half for a hydration break. Unlike previous tournaments, where water breaks were used only in extreme heat, these stoppages are now mandatory in every match regardless of weather conditions.

FIFA says the decision is aimed at protecting players during the World Cup and help them cope with demanding conditions. However, many fans believe the breaks are disrupting the flow of matches and creating additional opportunities for advertising.

One fan questioned why FIFA didn't opt for a November-December schedule if heat and player safety were the main concerns.

Not everyone opposed the rule. Several fans defended the hydration breaks, arguing that players are competing in temperatures exceeding 35°C and that FIFA would have faced criticism if it had ignored player welfare. Others said the issue is not the water breaks themselves, but the way broadcasters are using them for extended advertising slots.

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Klopp Weighs In

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also criticised the rule, warning that frequent interruptions could damage the spirit of football.

He argued that matches should flow naturally and suggested the sport risks becoming secondary to commercial interests.

FIFA Defends The Move

FIFA announced the rule in December 2025, saying the hydration breaks are part of its player-welfare measures for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

While FIFA insists the decision is about protecting players, many fans remain unconvinced, with the debate continuing across social media as the tournament progresses

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