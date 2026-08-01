AI Image Generation Feature Pulled From Google Earth After Fake Images Surface

Google has removed a newly launched AI-powered satellite image tool from its Google Earth platform less than 24 hours after its release, following concerns over potential misuse, misleading content, and users sharing screenshots generated by the feature.

The tool, called “Create Image”, was introduced on the web version of Google Earth as part of Google's efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into satellite and mapping technology. Powered by Google's Nano Banana 2 image-generation model, the feature allowed users to select locations on Google Earth and create realistic visual overlays using text prompts. The company said the tool was designed to help users explore creative possibilities and visualisation.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Introduces Free Netflix Mobile Plan For Plus Members From August 1

However, the feature quickly drew criticism from open-source intelligence researchers, journalists, and disinformation experts, who warned that it could be used to create convincing but false satellite imagery.

Researchers demonstrated that the tool could generate misleading images involving sensitive locations and events, raising concerns about the impact on public trust in genuine geospatial information.

Experts warned that easily accessible AI-generated satellite images could be misused to spread misinformation, particularly during conflicts, emergencies, or major global events where satellite imagery is often relied upon as evidence.

Google acknowledged that it had seen users sharing screenshots of generated images that violated its policies. On X, Google stated,

“Re: our statement on Image Generation in Google Earth:

‘We know that people uniquely trust Google Earth for a reliable view of the world. We've seen geospatial professionals using this feature for a range of useful purposes; however, we've also seen people sharing screenshots of generated imagery that appear to violate our policies. So we're rolling back this feature in Google Earth while we work on implementing stronger guardrails.'”

ALSO READ: Trump Appeals Judge's Ruling In $10 Billion IRS Tax Records Lawsuit

Google said all generated images include an invisible SynthID digital watermark. “It's important to note that generated images didn't appear in the main Google Earth experience for others to see and were watermarked as AI-generated,” it added.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.