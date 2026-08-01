Trump Appeals Judge's Ruling In $10 Billion IRS Tax Records Lawsuit

President Donald Trump has appealed a federal court ruling that found his $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was filed in bad faith and designed to manipulate the judicial process.

The appeal seeks to overturn a decision by US District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, who concluded the case lacked a genuine legal dispute and was intended to legitimise a prearranged settlement between Trump and his administration, as per the NBC news.

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The lawsuit stemmed from the unauthorised disclosure of Trump's tax returns by a former IRS contractor. Trump alleged the IRS failed to protect his confidential tax information and sought $10 billion in damages.

However, instead of proceeding to trial, the case resulted in a controversial settlement that included tax-related protections for Trump, a proposed $1.776 billion taxpayer-funded "anti-weaponisation" compensation fund for individuals claiming government abuse, and broad immunity from certain IRS audits and enforcement actions for Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization.

In January, the president sued the IRS and the Treasury Department, blaming the agencies for the unauthorised leak of his tax records. Those leaked documents formed the basis of a New York Times report revealing that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes for both 2016 and 2017.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams declared the $10 billion lawsuit was filed for an "improper purpose" and found that Trump's private attorneys and Justice Department lawyers failed to maintain the legally required adversarial relationship. She ruled there was no genuine case or controversy because both the plaintiff and the defendant represented the same executive branch interests.

The judge struck down the settlement, declared it legally ineffective, barred the parties from relying on it in future proceedings, and referred several attorneys, including Trump's lawyer Alejandro Brito, for potential disciplinary review.

Following the ruling, the proposed compensation fund was abandoned amid political and public criticism, while the protections from IRS audits were nullified, exposing Trump, his family, and his businesses to future tax enforcement actions, according to media reports.

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Trump's legal team has challenged the ruling, arguing Judge Williams exceeded her authority after the case had been dismissed and maintaining that the lawsuit was a legitimate effort to hold the government accountable for the unlawful disclosure of confidential tax records.

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