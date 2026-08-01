The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 15: Christopher Nolan's Epic Continues Strong Run in India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to enjoy a successful theatrical run in India despite entering its third week. The epic drama registered positive momentum at the domestic box office, posting growth over the previous day while maintaining a steady hold across key markets. Strong audience interest in the English version has helped the film sustain its performance as it edges closer to another major box office milestone.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 15

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 3.15 crore net in India on Day 15 (third Friday), registering a 14.5% growth over Day 14, when it earned Rs 2.75 crore net. The film was screened across 1,240 shows on Friday and recorded an overall occupancy of 46.2%.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 138.40 crore, while its India gross collection now stands at Rs 165.16 crore.

The film had earned Rs 90.30 crore during its first week, followed by Rs 44.95 crore in its second week, demonstrating a solid hold after a strong opening.

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Language-Wise Collection

According to the entertainment data platform Sacnilk, the English version remained the primary contributor on Day 15, collecting Rs 3 crore net from 981 shows with 53% occupancy.

The Hindi version added Rs 12 lakh from 204 shows, while the Tamil version earned Rs 2 lakh across 33 shows. The Telugu version contributed Rs 1 lakh from 22 shows.

Occupancy Across Major Cities

As per Sacnilk, the English (2D) version registered an overall occupancy of 33.04% on Day 15. Occupancy improved steadily through the day, rising from 11.22% during the morning shows to 50.44% in the night shows.

Among major markets, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 69.3%, followed by Kochi (48.3%), Bengaluru (41.5%), Hyderabad (28.3%), Pune (28%), Kolkata (23.5%), National Capital Region (20.5%), and Mumbai (20.5%). Ahmedabad registered the lowest occupancy among the key centres at 17.5%, while Bengaluru and Chennai continued to lead the film's theatrical performance as evening and night shows attracted stronger footfalls.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is an epic action-adventure film directed by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer's classic Greek poem. Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the film follows the legendary king's perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Featuring an ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, the movie has earned praise for its stunning visuals, grand scale and immersive IMAX presentation.

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