Gross GST Collection Kitty Surges 15.4% To Over Rs 2.11 Lakh Crore In July

Gross goods and services tax collections rose 15.4% year-on-year to more than Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July, driven by higher receipts from domestic transactions and imports.

GST collections stood at Rs 1.83 lakh crore in July 2025 and about Rs 1.95 lakh crore in June.

Central GST collections during July were Rs 39,835 crore, while State GST revenue stood at Rs 47,881 crore. Integrated GST collections exceeded Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

Refunds rose 13.1% from a year earlier to Rs 29,968 crore during the month. After adjusting for refunds, net GST revenue stood at more than Rs 1.81 lakh crore.

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Abhishek Jain, Indirect Tax Head & Partner, KPMG says, "July's GST collections have come in strong, and the momentum looks healthy. Much of the growth this month was driven by imports; though it's worth digging into whether that's finished goods or raw materials, and how much of it simply reflects a weaker rupee rather than higher volumes."

"Domestic collections have grown steadily too, and with refunds also rising and there being fiscal headroom possibly, this may be a good moment to start thinking about a GST 3.0 - specifically refunds on input services for inverted duty structure companies," Jain added.

West Bengal's GST collection rose 2% year-on-year to Rs 5,564 crore in July, while registering a 9.5% increase over the previous month, official data showed on Friday. The state collected Rs 5,564 crore this July, compared with Rs 5,471 crore in the corresponding month last year and Rs 5,082 crore in June this year.

The July figures mark the second consecutive month of year-on-year growth since the BJP assumed office in the state in late May. In June, GST collections had risen 1% annually to Rs 5,082 crore, according to official data. On a sequential basis, the state's GST mop-up increased by Rs 482 crore over June. However, West Bengal's growth lagged the national trend.

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