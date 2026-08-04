Imran Khan Is Back! Actor Announces Return With Netflix's Adhure Hum Adhure Tum

After nearly a spending a decade away from films, Imran Khan has confirmed his acting comeback. The actor has wrapped shooting for Netflix's romantic comedy Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which is now in post-production and is expected to premiere later this year. The film marks his first on-screen appearance since Katti Batti (2015).

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Imran said the film is a mature romantic comedy that reflects where he is in life today. Rather than revisiting the youthful characters he was once known for, the actor said the story explores relationships and experiences that feel more relevant to him now.

Calls It A Film He Had To Make

Sharing his excitement, Imran said he had recently wrapped up shooting the film and that it was the one project he felt compelled to take on after being away from acting for 10 years. He also praised his co-star Gurfateh Pirzada, calling him a talented young actor. While the makers have not revealed story details yet, Imran hinted that the film offers a fresh take on romance with a more mature perspective.

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First Release Since Katti Batti

Adhure Hum Adhure Tum will be Imran's first release after Katti Batti, directed by Nikkhil Advani and co-starring Kangana Ranaut. Following the film's release in 2015, the actor stepped away from Bollywood and remained absent from mainstream cinema.

Why Imran Took A Break

Imran made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 hit Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D'Souza and later starred in films such as I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Delhi Belly.

In an earlier interview with Vogue, the actor revealed that he reached a difficult phase in 2016 and no longer felt motivated to continue acting. Becoming a father also changed his priorities, prompting him to focus on his personal well-being and on being present for his daughter, Imara. With Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, Imran is now set to begin a new chapter in his acting career.

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