Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey And Boman Irani's Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Reel Crosses 100 Million Views — Watch

The promotional campaign for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 has received a major boost after a behind-the-scenes Instagram reel featuring the film's cast crossed the 100 million views milestone. The clip, inspired by the viral "Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi" social media trend, brought together several members of the original cast, delighting fans ahead of the film's theatrical release.

The video features Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas recreating the trending reel in a humorous style.

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Ranvir Shorey Celebrates The Milestone

On Monday, Ranvir Shorey acknowledged the overwhelming response by sharing a post on X. Thanking his co-star Anupam Kher, he wrote, "Thank you, @AnupamPKher, for bringing us into the 100+ million views club!"

The actor also shared a screenshot showing the performance of the reel. At the time of the post, the video had crossed 119 million views, while also recording 5.6 million likes, 1.4 million shares and more than 144,000 comments.

Anupam Kher Revives His Iconic Character

For the promotional video, Anupam Kher appeared in the look of his beloved character Kamal Kishore Khosla from the original film. Standing at the front, he was joined by Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas, recreating the viral trend in character.

Sharing the reel on Instagram, Anupam captioned the post, "Khoslas and Khurana were never in sync. NOT EVEN HERE! Jai Ho! #KhoslaKaGhosla2 #Trending #ShootTime." The nostalgic reunion quickly became a hit among fans of the 2006 cult comedy.

About Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

Directed by Prashant Bangia, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 reunites several actors from the original film, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja. The sequel also introduces new cast members such as Divya Khosla, Ravi Kishan, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Danish Iqbal.

The comedy-drama is scheduled to release in theatres on Aug. 28.

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