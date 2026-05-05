Anthropic Collaborates With Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, Others To Launch $1.5 Billion AI Firm

Artificial intelligence major Anthropic, Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs have announced the launch of a new AI-native enterprise services company. The firm will partner with businesses to integrate Claude into their core operations. It will operate as an independent entity with Anthropic's engineering team and partnership resources.

In addition to the founding partners, the company is backed by a consortium of asset managers, including General Atlantic, Leonard Green, Apollo Global Management, GIC, and Sequoia Capital. The new firm will leverage the consortium's network of companies to design, deploy, and manage enterprise AI solutions.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the $1.5 billion joint venture is expected to witness investments worth around $300 million by Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman each.

Unlike traditional software, Claude's capabilities evolve on a monthly and sometimes weekly basis. This creates an engineering challenge, as the AI systems companies build must continuously adapt alongside the underlying models. By having its engineers work in close collaboration with Anthropic's research and product teams, the new AI firm will enable that AI implementations are designed to evolve alongside Claude's capabilities.

Krishna Rao, chief financial officer of Anthropic, said: “Enterprise demand for Claude is significantly outpacing any single delivery model. Our partnerships with the world's leading systems integrators are central to how Claude reaches large enterprises.”

The firm will work to accelerate AI adoption among mid-sized enterprises. It will focus on driving implementation across an initial customer base that includes portfolio companies from the founding investment firms as well as other independent organisations.

Jon Gray, president and chief operating officer of Blackstone, said: “We intend to build a scaled, world-class company to deploy Anthropic's incredible technology across a range of businesses in our portfolio and beyond. We believe it can help break down one of the most significant bottlenecks to enterprise AI adoption by expanding the number of highly skilled implementation partners.”

Healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, retail, real estate, and infrastructure are among the industries that show opportunities for AI enablement. The firm will work to help businesses in these sectors deploy AI at speed and scale.

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