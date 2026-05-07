Q4 Results Live Updates: BSE, MGL, Britannia And IGL To Share Report Earnings Today

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season, where another busy day of corporate earnings is lined up on Dalal Street.

More than 100 companies are set to announce their March-quarter results on May 7, with key names including BSE, Britannia Industries, Dabur India, Biocon, Mahanagar Gas, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Pidilite Industries, MRF and Escorts Kubota in focus.

Investors will closely track earnings performance, margin trends and management commentary for cues on sectoral demand and the broader market outlook.

Stay tuned for all the live updates, earnings highlights and market reaction through the day.