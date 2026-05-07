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Q4 Results Live Updates: BSE, MGL, Britannia And IGL To Share Report Earnings Today

BSE, MGL, Britannia and IGL are among the companies to report Q4 earnings today.

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Q4 Results Live Updates: BSE, MGL, Britannia And IGL To Share Report Earnings Today
9 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season, where another busy day of corporate earnings is lined up on Dalal Street.

More than 100 companies are set to announce their March-quarter results on May 7, with key names including BSE, Britannia Industries, Dabur India, Biocon, Mahanagar Gas, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Pidilite Industries, MRF and Escorts Kubota in focus.

Investors will closely track earnings performance, margin trends and management commentary for cues on sectoral demand and the broader market outlook.

Stay tuned for all the live updates, earnings highlights and market reaction through the day.

May 07, 2026 11:31 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: KPIT To NDTV Profit

KPIT Tech to NDTV Profit on Q4 earnings

  • Do Not Expect Impact On EPS Due To Cymotive Deal
  • Pivot To Solutions & Pdts Will Be Margin-Accretive
  • Expect Revenue Per Employee To Keep Rising
  • H1 FY27 May Be Softer Than The 2nd Half
  • Profitability To Be Higher In Medium Term Vs Now
  • Currency Volatility Has Impacted Our EBITDA
  • Have Been Looking At Scaling Up R&D Investments

May 07, 2026 11:20 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Meesho To NDTV Profit

Meesho CFO to NDTV Profit on Q4 earnings

  • Have Seen Good Traction In The Topline
  •  Most Disruptions Behind Us Now
  • EBITDA Margin Improved By 245 BPS Sequentially 
  • Seeing Good Traction In Product Velocity

May 07, 2026 11:19 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello And Welcome

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

It’s another busy day on Dalal Street, with more than 100 companies set to announce their March-quarter results on May 7. Key names in focus include BSE, Britannia Industries, Dabur India, Biocon, Mahanagar Gas, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Pidilite Industries and MRF.

Stay tuned for live updates, key earnings highlight and more. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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