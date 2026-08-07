Godrej Consumer Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 11%, Revenue Surges; Africa Business Grows 45%

Godrej Consumer Products Limited on Friday reported an 11.5% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 505 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with 453 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's consolidated revenue increased 18.3% to Rs 4,225 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 3,571 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 15.7% year-on-year to Rs 802 crore, against Rs 693 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, the Ebitda margin narrowed by 40 basis points to 19% from 19.4% in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Among its key markets, Godrej Consumer's India business recorded an 11% year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 2,557 crore. The revenue from the Africa business surged 47% to Rs 1,006 crore, while the Indonesia business posted 15% growth to Rs 487 crore.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited Q1 (CONS)

Net profit up 11.5% at Rs 505 crore vs Rs 453 crore YoY

Revenue up 18.3% at Rs 4,225 crore vs Rs 3,571 crore YoY

EBITDA up 15.7% at Rs 802 crore vs Rs 693 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 19% vs 19.4% YoY

Dividend Announced, Record Date

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2026-27. The Record Date for ascertaining the names of the Shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said dividend shall be Thursday, August 13, 2026. The dividend will be paid on or before Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The Board also informed that Amisha Jain, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, has tendered her resignation as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on August 7, 2026, due to increased professional commitments in other entities. Consequently, she shall also cease to be a Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Check Q1 Results Live Updates Here

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