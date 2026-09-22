Japan vs India Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch JPN vs IND T20I

Japan vs India T20I Latest Updates

Toss for the JPN v IND T20I has been delayed due to a wet outfield. An inspection will take place at 1:15 PM local time (9:45 AM IST).

India will face Japan in a one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in a historic first meeting between the two countries in men's international cricket. The match, officially named the Suzuki Cup, will be the first international meeting between the two countries in cricket. It also forms the main sporting event of the ‘Sport 75' initiative, marking 75 years of formal diplomatic ties between India and Japan.

Japan vs India T20I: Date And Time

The India vs Japan T20I match will be played on Sept. 22 from 9:30 a.m. IST onwards.

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Japan vs India T20I: Venue

India vs Japan T20I match will be played at Sano International Cricket Ground, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

Japan vs India T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs Japan T20I match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Japan vs India T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the India vs Japan T20I match live on the FanCode app and website.

Japan vs India: Preview

The ground, more familiar with small crowds for domestic matches, has been given a major facelift ahead of the occasion. The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) has erected temporary stands and added extra facilities, taking the venue's capacity to close to 3,000. Demand has been strong, with all tickets snapped up within an hour of their release.

The Sano fixture will also give both teams valuable match practice ahead of the men's cricket tournament at the Asian Games in Nagoya, where India and Japan are set to compete.

According to Cricinfo, JCA turf and ground manager Mahesh Bopage spent several months sourcing Japanese clay that could be used to rebuild the Nagoya pitches. The same material was later selected for the Sano square, helping the JCA raise the standard of the ground and position it as a venue capable of hosting Full Member teams in the build-up to major tournaments.

Japan will rely on a mix of experience and youth, with Wataru Miyauchi, Makoto Taniyama and Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake providing established options. Leg-spinning all-rounder Jake Kusuda-Nairn is among the younger players looking to make an impression.

India, meanwhile, have brought a strong squad that includes Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, with teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also part of the touring party.

Japan vs India T20I: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur

Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake

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