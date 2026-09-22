Tata Steel Shares May Rally 20%, Says Motilal Oswal Amid Steel Price Surge — Check Target Price

Tata Steel is one of the largest players in India's steel sector, and the brokerage maintains a constructive stance, supported by a strong domestic demand outlook and favorable price support. In Europe, while near-term profitability remains contingent on spread recovery and energy costs, structural measures such as CBAM and tighter import quotas should improve pricing discipline and reduce margin pressure.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerge firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Tata Steel Ltd. with a SoTP-based target price of Rs 220 on FY28 estimate, implying a potential upside of 20% from the reports current market price of Rs Rs 183.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The brokerage highlights that Tata Steel's Indian business is expected to continue its strong performance, driven by improved pricing. In Europe, while near-term profitability remains contingent on spread recovery and energy costs, structural measures such as CBAM and tighter import quotas should improve pricing discipline and reduce margin pressure.

ALSO READ: Star Cement Shares In Focus As HDFC Securities Stays Bullish On Strong Growth Outlook — Check Target Price

Tata Steel is one of the largest players in India's steel sector, and the brokerage maintains a constructive stance, supported by a strong domestic demand outlook and favorable price support. Net debt stood at Rs 82,300 crore in FY26, which includes cash of Rs 10,000 crore. This translates into a net debt/Ebitda ratio of 2.4x in FY26.

At current market price, Tata Steel is trading at 6.8 times FY28E EV/Ebitda and 1.8x FY28E price/book.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Tata Steel.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.