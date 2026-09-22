Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Share Price Hits 5% Upper Circuit — Here's Why

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Share Price Today: Recently-listed Lalithaa Jewellery Mart shares were in demand on Tuesday, with the scrip hitting the 5% upper circuit at Rs 336 per share on BSE.

At 10:04 am, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart shares were locked in the 5% upper circuit at Rs 336 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18% higher at 74,993 levels.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart shares saw heavy trading activity. On BSE, 0.53 lakh shares changed hands worth Rs 1.76 crore, although below the two-week average quantity of 5.73 lakh shares. On NSE, 37.62 lakh shares worth Rs 126.23 crore changed hands.

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Last week, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Limited announced that it has expanded its retail presence with the launch of its 66th showroom in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu.

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The spacious 6,770 sq. ft. outlet is located at No. 154, Pattamangala Street, Kamarajar Salai.

To celebrate the opening, the brand is offering introductory discounts until September 30, 2026, including a 2% discount on gold Value Addition (VA), zero VA on gold coins, Rs 150 extra per gram on old gold exchange, and Rs 12,000 off per carat on diamonds.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Q1 FY2027 Results

The announcement of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart's Q1 FY2027 results marked an important milestone in the company's journey as a listed entity, representing its first quarterly results since becoming a public company.

During the quarter, the company delivered healthy revenue growth of 26% year-on-year, underscoring the strength of its value-led proposition, trusted brand, and well-established presence across Southern India.

The company said it remains confident in its expansion strategy and sees significant headroom to deepen its presence across existing markets while selectively entering attractive new catchments.

Since April 2026, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart has expanded its retail footprint from 61 to 66 stores, adding five new stores. The company said its expansion is supported by its integrated manufacturing capabilities, extensive karigar network and disciplined operating model, enabling it to scale efficiently while preserving its accessibility, value proposition and customer trust.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Margins

Gold prices remained stable during Q1 FY2027, considerably reducing the contribution of gold price movements, or inventory gains, to reported profitability.

The contribution of inventory gains to gross margin declined by over 90% year-on-year (YoY) during the quarter.

Despite this sharp reduction in inventory gains, the company's underlying gross margin remained healthy, with its core gross margin — representing the margin generated from making charges — improving by 20 basis points YoY.

The company said the resilience and improvement in its core gross margin reflect the strength of its underlying jewellery operations and the benefits of its continued focus on making charges, product mix and pricing.

This demonstrates that its margin performance is increasingly being driven by the core economics of its jewellery business, rather than gains arising from movements in gold prices.

The company said making charge revisions implemented in Q4 FY2026 and towards the end of Q1 FY2027 are expected to progressively contribute to its underlying gross margins as the revised pricing structure gains greater representation across its sales.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Outlook

The demand environment remains encouraging, supported by weddings and festive consumption and a continued preference among consumers for trusted, organised jewellery retailers.

While volatility in gold prices may continue to influence purchase volumes and product mix, the company remains positive about the long-term growth opportunity for organised jewellery retail.

Going forward, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart said it remains committed to disciplined growth and operational execution while continuing to deliver strong value to its customers.

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