India Is Leading The World In Crypto Adoption. The Trading Experience Is Evolving Too.

India ranks #1 globally in grassroots crypto adoption, according to 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region recorded a 69% year-over-year increase in on-chain crypto activity, with transaction value reaching approximately $2.36 trillion in the 12 months ending June 2025.

These numbers tell a bigger story: crypto trading in India is growing up. More people are entering the market, and with that comes a natural shift in what traders expect from their trading platforms.

Because a futures trade isn't just about finding the right entry. What happens when the market suddenly moves can matter just as much. Having your exit planned in advance, knowing exactly what a trade will cost before placing it, or having an extra layer of support when an isolated position gets close to liquidation can make a real difference.

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And these are exactly the moments where the right tools start earning their place.

These may sound like separate advantages, but they point towards the same thing: having better visibility and more control once real money is on the line. And that is where the latest changes at Cosmic.trade become worth looking at.

What If Your Trading Volume Could Give Something Back?

Trading fees are part of every active trader's equation. But what happens when your volume starts becoming substantial? Cosmic.trade's brokerage fee rebate programme gives active traders a way to recover part of those fees based on their trading volume during a cycle:

● $100K traded → 10% back

● $500K traded → 15% back

● $1M traded → 25% back + reset

There is also a referral programme offering commissions of up to 30%, with the earning level tied to the activity generated through referrals.

For someone already trading actively, the distinction is meaningful: the relationship with trading fees doesn't necessarily have to end when the transaction does.

What If Your Exit Could Be Planned Before the Market Moves?

You don't always get a second chance when a crypto market moves quickly. If you already know the price at which you would rather step out of a position, waiting for that moment and then reacting can be very different from having your exit planned beforehand.

That's where SL and SL-M orders come in. On Cosmic.trade, traders can define their exit trigger in advance, so the selected order can be executed when that level is reached.

It doesn't make a trade risk-free, and it doesn't guarantee a particular execution price during extreme volatility. But it changes one important thing: the risk decision can be made when you're calm, rather than when the market is moving against you.

And that same idea is making important information available before it becomes urgent, runs through several of the platform's newer capabilities.

Because Knowing Your Entry Price Isn't the Same as Knowing Your Trade

A position can look attractive on a chart and still have costs that change the calculation. Maker or taker fees, exit costs and funding can all affect the economics of a futures trade.

Cosmic.trade's Fee Calculator brings these numbers into the decision before the order is placed, allowing traders to see applicable entry, exit and funding costs upfront. The platform currently lists 0.02% maker fees and 0.05% taker fees, making Cosmic.trade's trading fees among the lowest available for crypto futures traders in India.

There is another number worth watching when holding perpetual futures: the funding rate.

The funding rate is also visible within the trading experience, giving traders another useful data point while evaluating a futures position. It adds to the information available before entering and managing a trade.

The idea is simple: don't discover the economics of a trade after you've already taken it.

The Position Is Moving. But How Much Room Do You Really Have?

This is where futures trading can become uncomfortable.

A position may still be open, but its margin health can change rapidly as the market moves. Knowing that liquidation is somewhere ahead isn't quite the same as knowing how much room remains.

Cosmic.trade provides live margin health and liquidation-distance tracking, giving traders a real-time view of how close a position is to liquidation.

The platform also supports isolated and cross margin, allowing traders to choose how their positions are backed.

But what happens when an isolated position starts getting close to liquidation while you still have unused balance available?

That's where Auto Margin Top-Up comes in. When enabled for an eligible isolated position, it can automatically use available balance to add margin as the position approaches liquidation, subject to the feature's conditions.

It doesn't eliminate liquidation risk or guarantee that a position will recover.

It simply gives the trader another tool at a moment when timing can matter.

Meanwhile, the Market You Aren't Watching Is Moving Too

A trader can spend twenty minutes studying one chart while something important is happening across the rest of the market.

Bitcoin might be relatively stable while liquidations are rising elsewhere. Market sentiment might be shifting. Open interest could be changing. Another asset could suddenly be attracting significant activity.

This is the problem the Insights experience is designed to address.

Instead of piecing together different sources, traders can see Fear & Greed, market breadth, market regime, open interest, 24-hour liquidations and the global long/short ratio alongside a visual view of market movements.

The purpose isn't to tell a trader what to buy or sell.

It is to make the market around the trade easier to see.

Sometimes the most useful information isn't on the chart you're currently watching.

More Tools Shouldn't Mean More Clutter

There is a catch to building a more capable trading platform: if every new capability makes the interface harder to navigate, the trader hasn't really gained much.

Cosmic.trade has therefore rebuilt its UI, bringing the charts, order panels and trading controls into a cleaner interface. The platform also has a distinctive visual identity built around its orange-and-space theme.

The same trading experience extends to the Android app, giving traders access to the platform and its futures-trading capabilities from mobile.

For a market that runs 24/7, that matters. The market doesn't wait for you to get back to your desk.

And Then There Is Leverage

Cosmic.trade offers leverage as offered on any FIU-registered crypto derivatives exchange, allowing traders to take greater market exposure relative to the capital allocated to a position.

But this is where the rest of the story becomes important.

Leverage can amplify exposure, but it can also amplify losses. At higher leverage, even relatively small price movements can have a much larger impact on a position.

That makes tools such as SL and SL-M orders, live liquidation distance, margin health and Auto Margin Top-Up more relevant.

More leverage can increase flexibility. Better risk visibility helps traders understand the responsibility that comes with it.

So, What Has Really Changed?

Look at the individual additions and they solve very different problems.

You can plan an exit before the market moves, understand the cost of a trade before entering, see the funding rate, choose between isolated and cross margin, monitor live margin health and liquidation distance, and use Auto Margin Top-Up when an eligible isolated position approaches liquidation.

You can also step back from a single chart with Insights, access the platform through Android, potentially recover part of your trading fees through the rebate programme, earn through the referral programme, and access leverage as offered on any FIU-registered crypto derivatives exchange.

But the bigger story isn't really about having twelve more things to click.

It is about moving important information and controls closer to the moment a trader needs them.

Because in a market this fast, an edge isn't always about knowing where the next move will come from.

Sometimes, the edge is simply being better prepared when it arrives.

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