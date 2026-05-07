Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2026: Results Delayed Amid Formation Of New Government

The Tamil Nadu State Board exam results for Class 12, which were slated to be declared on May 8, have been postponed, officials from the School Education Department said on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the School Education Department is waiting for formal approval from the new education minister before releasing the results.

An announcement regarding the new date is expected soon.

Over 8,27,000 students took the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board examination, held between March 2 and March 26.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 Likely In Third Week of May; Board Dismisses Delay Rumours

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2026 Date

Tamil Nadu Class 12 results are typically announced in the second or third week of May, based on trends over the past four years. The board declared the Class 12 results on May 8 in 2025, May 6 in 2024, and May 8 in 2023, while the 2022 results were released on June 20 due to a pandemic-related delay.

An official announcement regarding the new date for declaration of results will be made soon.

READ ALSO: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When Will CBSE Announce Class XII Results; Check Past Trends

TN Class 12 Results: Follow these steps to check & download results

Step 1: Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "TN CLASS 12 Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Download and save the provisional marksheet.

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