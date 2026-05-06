CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When Will CBSE Announce Class XII Results; Check Past Trends

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE Class 12 results shortly on their official site, cbse.gov.in. Currently, there is no confirmed date and time for the CBSE Class 12 announcement. Students anticipating their CBSE Class 12 results are urged to stay informed with the most recent updates available on the official website as well as through DigiLocker.

The CBSE Class 12 examination for 2026 began on February 17 and concluded on April 10, 2026, with the papers held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Based on the usual result pattern, the Class 12 results are generally declared in May, and this year too they are expected to be announced in the second or third week of May. However, the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the release of the Class 12 result.

CBSE Class 12 Previous year's results dates

In 2025, CBSE announced the Class 12 results on May 13, and the board reported that 16,92,794 students appeared, of whom 14,96,307 cleared the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 88.39%. Female students again led the performance chart with a pass percentage of 91.64%, while boys recorded 85.70%.

In 2024, CBSE declared the Class 12 results on May 12, with 16,33,730 students registered and 16,21,224 appearing for the exam; 14,26,420 students passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 87.98%. Girls outperformed boys again, with a pass percentage of 91.52% compared with 85.12% for boys.

In 2023, CBSE declared the Class 12 results on May 12, with 16,60,511 appearing for the exam; 14,50,174 students passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 87.33%. Girls outperformed boys again, with a pass percentage of 90.68% compared with 84.67% for boys.

Year Result Date Pass % 2025 May 13 88.39% 2024 May 13 87.98% 2023 May 12 87.33%

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CBSE Class 12 results 2026: Follow these steps to check & download results

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Results' option found on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide your login details, which include roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

Step 4: Press ‘Submit' to view your results.

Step 5: Download and store the result PDF for your records and potential future use.

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