CBSE Second Class X Exam Admit Card Out At cbse.gov.in — Get Direct Link to Download

The CBSE is set to hold the re-examinations for Class 10 starting May 15, 2026. According to the official announcement on the website, educational institutions can now get the admit cards for students taking the second exams directly from the official site.

The second examination for CBSE Class 10 is planned from May 15 to June 1, 2026. Schools have the option to download the Online Admit Card for Private Candidates for the Second Board (Compartment) Examination 2026 on the official sites – cbse.gov.in or cbseit.in. Admit cards can be downloaded using the application number, previous roll number, and year, or by the candidate's name.

CBSE Class X Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

Official website link: Click here

CBSE Class X Admit Card 2026: Follow these steps to check to download admit cards

Step 1: Navigate to the official site at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Select “PARIKSHA SANGAM”

Step 3: Press “Continue” and choose “Schools (Ganga)”

Step 4: Proceed to “Pre-Exam Activities”

Step 5: Select “Admit card for CBSE phase 2 exams 2026”

Step 6: Input user ID and password

Step 7: Download the admission cards

CBSE announced their second board examination with a total of 668,854 students registered this year. Of them, 85,285 candidates are appearing for compartment exams, 525,655 students are taking the improvement route, and 57,914 are appearing for both categories.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 Likely In Third Week of May; Board Dismisses Delay Rumours

Important instructions for students

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 10 AM. It is recommended that students organise their travel plans while considering the local weather and traffic situations to ensure they reach the centre prior to the reporting time.

Candidates must arrive at the centres wearing appropriate school attire and carrying their school identification card and the admission card. Only the authorised stationery items will be permitted within the examination hall. The possession of any electronic gadgets, including mobile devices, is strictly forbidden on the exam premises.

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