HFCL Shares Jump 5%, Extend Rally For Second Day After Rs 84 Crore Order Win

HFCL Ltd. shares jumped over 5% on Wednesday, continuing with the previous day rally after a subsidiary secured orders worth Rs 84.23 crore for the supply of optical fiber cables.

HTL Ltd., a material subsidiary of the company, will supply the cables to the client by August, according to a stock exchange filing.

HFCL shares advanced 5.6% intraday to Rs 136 apiece. The scrip was trading 3.9% higher by 10:52 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.33%.

The order win announcement was made during the market hours on Tuesday, May 5 with the shares jumping around 5% intraday.

"These significant orders reaffirm the trust our customers place in the Company's manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality," the company said.

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