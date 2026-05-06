Your Health Cover Might Not Help With These Heatwave Ailments— What You Should Know

As temperatures soar, heatwaves are not only posing a health risk, but also causing financial strain as health insurance doesn't always cover heat-related ailments.

While heat-related health conditions can include heatstroke, exhaustion and dehydration, indirect issues include gastroenteritis, food poisoning and water-borne infections. Coverage often depends on how serious the condition is and whether hospitalisation is required.

Basic health insurance plans only cover hospitalisation. This means if a condition becomes severe enough to require admission, the expenses are usually covered. For example, heatstroke or extreme dehydration that needs hospital care would typically fall under coverage.

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On the contrary, many common summer health ailments may not qualify. Mild dehydration, fatigue or stomach infections treated at home or in a clinic are often not covered unless the policy includes OPD (outpatient) benefits. This is where many people assume they are protected, but may end up paying out of their pocket.

Heat can also worsen existing health problems. People with heart or lung conditions may experience complications during extreme temperatures. In some cases, dehydration can also put pressure on the kidneys. If these situations lead to hospitalisation, ther could be insurance cover, but only if policy terms allow it and conditions are met.

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Infections linked to heat are another concern. Food poisoning and water-borne diseases are common during summer due to poor storage and hygiene. While serious cases requiring hospital care are usually covered, minor treatments may not be included in standard plans.

The key takeaway is clear: insurance can help in serious situations, but it is not a safety net for every heat-related illness. Staying hydrated, avoiding extreme heat and being careful about food and water can go a long way in preventing both health risks and unexpected medical costs.



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