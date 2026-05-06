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Q4 Results Highlights: Paytm Profit Falls 18%; Bajaj Auto Announces Buyback

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

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Q4 Results Highlights: Paytm Profit Falls 18%; Bajaj Auto Announces Buyback
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Several blue-chip stocks are set to declare their March quarter earnings today
10 hours ago

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of January-March quarter earnings results today for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26)! Several blue-chip majors such as Bajaj Auto, Hexaware Technologies, Paytm (One97 Communications), Meesho, Policy Bazaar (PB Fintech), Polycab, and others are set to declare their Q4 scorecards today.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Follow Live Updates: Stock Market News Today: Nifty, Sensex Erase Gains; Coforge, Marico Hit Upper Circuit After Q4 Results

Key Highlights
Raymond Lifestyle Q4 Result Highlights Paytm Q4 Result Highlights Sula Vineyard Profit Q4 Result Highlights Brigade Enterprises Q4 Result Highlights Bajaj Auto Q4 Result Highlights Meesho Q4 Result Highlights PB Fintech Q4 Result Highlights Shree Cement Q4 Result Highlights Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Result Highlights
May 06, 2026 22:07 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Avalon Tech Profit Surges 70%

Avalon Tech Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit rises 69.6% at Rs 41.2 crore versus Rs 24.3 crore.
  • Revenue up 40% at Rs 480 crore versus Rs 342.8 crore. 
  • Ebitda up 37.5% at Rs 56.9 crore versus Rs 41.3 crore. 
  • Margin at 11.8% versus 12.1%.

May 06, 2026 21:39 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Raymond Lifestyle Net Loss Widens

Raymond Lifestyle Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net loss at Rs 52.1 crore versus loss of Rs 45 crore.
  • Revenue rises 18.9% at Rs 1,777 crore versus Rs 1,494 crore.
  • Ebitda at Rs 118.5 crore versus Rs 13.6 crore. 
  • Margin at 6.7% versus 0.9%.
  • Saw one-time loss of Rs 67 crore versus Rs 2 crore loss year ago.

May 06, 2026 21:30 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Hexaware Tech Profit Rises 21%

Hexaware Tech Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

  • Net Profit rises 20.5% at Rs 352 crore versus Rs 292 crore.
  • Revenue rises 3.9% at Rs 3,613 crore versus Rs 3,478 crore.
  • EBIT rises 88.9% at Rs 480 crore versus Rs 254 crore. 
  • Margin at 13.3% versus 7.3%. 
  • Saw one-time cost of Rs 111 crore in Q4

May 06, 2026 21:23 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: R Systems Profit Surges 70%

R Systems Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit rises 69.5% at Rs 65.4 crore versus Rs 38.6 crore. 
  • Revenue rises 30% at Rs 574.7 crore versus Rs 442.4 crore. 
  • Ebitda rises 33.7% at Rs 100.5 crore versus Rs 75.2 crore. 
  • Margin at 17.5% versus 17%.

May 06, 2026 21:20 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Aptus Housing Profit Surges 4%

Aptus Housing Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit rises 3.5% at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 170 crore.
  • Total income rises 7.29% at Rs 397 crore versus Rs 370 crore. 
  • To pay 2nd interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.
  • Approves issuance of NCDs of up to Rs 3,000 crore.

May 06, 2026 20:33 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Emudhra Profit Rises 21%

Emudhra Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit rises 21.5% at Rs 29.6 crore versus Rs 24.3 crore. 
  • Revenue rises 31.7% at Rs 193.4 crore versus Rs 146.9 crore. 
  • Ebitda rises 20.8% at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 34.8 crore. 
  • Margin at 21.7% versus 23.7%.

May 06, 2026 20:29 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Paytm Profit Falls 18%

Paytm Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

  • Net Profit falls 18.2% at Rs 184 crore versus Rs 225 crore 
  • Revenue rises 3.2% at Rs 2,264 crore versus Rs 2,194 crore.
  • Ebitda falls 15.4% at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 156 crore. 
  • Margin at 5.8% versus 7.1%.

May 06, 2026 19:53 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Muthoot Microfin Swings To Profit

Muthoot Microfin Q4 Result Highlights (YoY)

  • Net profit at Rs 71.1 crore versus loss of Rs 401 crore. 
  • Total Income rises 14.9% at Rs 639 crore versus Rs 556 crore. 
  • NIM at 12%. 
  • AUM up 13.3% at Rs 14,006 crore.

May 06, 2026 19:42 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Sula Vineyard Profit Falls 34%

Sula Vineyard Profit Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)  

  • Net Profit falls 34% at Rs 8.6 crore versus Rs 13 crore
  • Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 134.9 crore versus Rs 125.7 crore.
  • Ebitda falls 2.2% at Rs 27.7 crore versus Rs 28.4 crore.
  • Margin at 20.6% versus 22.6% 
  • To pay final dividend of Rs 2 per share

May 06, 2026 19:25 (IST)
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Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Refrain From Giving Growth Guidance Of FY27

Bajaj Auto to NDTV Profit 

  • We moved very swiftly as crises started to erupt on alternate shipping routes 
  • We worked with new shipping lines, new routes and cargoes 
  • Cargoes going from Cape of Good Hope vs Strait Hormuz in the past 
  • Refraining from giving growth guidance of FY27 at this point of time given the volatile environment

Source: Media Call

May 06, 2026 19:20 (IST)
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Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Saw Slight Hick Up In March Due To Gas Crises

Speaker Dinesh Thapar, CFO 

  • Very dynamic situation as of now 
  • Lot of our suppliers working on working out their gas supplies 
  • Had very slight hick up in March due to Gas crises 
  • Aluminum, alloys and polymer supply was impacted due to shipping and the war, had a bit of shortfall in March and April but navigating the same

Source: Media Call

May 06, 2026 19:14 (IST)
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Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Growth Muted For Soaps

  • Growth has been muted for soaps
  • Its been a muted quarter for personal care business
  • Near term raw material inflation could see some pressure on margins

    • Source: Con call

May 06, 2026 19:07 (IST)
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Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Indonesia Pricing Pressure Has Bottomed Out

Godrej Consumer Products:

  • Indonesia pricing pressure has bottomed out 
  • ⁠Expect meaningful step up in Indonesia business in FY27

Source: Con call

May 06, 2026 19:03 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Brigade Enterprises Profit Falls 41%, Announces Bonus Shares

Brigade Enterprises Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit falls 41% at Rs 145.5 crore versus Rs 247 crore. 
  • Revenue falls 0.2% at Rs 1,458 crore versus Rs 1,460 crore.
  • Ebitda falls 12.3% at Rs 365 crore versus Rs 416 crore.
  • Margin at 25% versus 28.5%.
  • To issue bonus shares in ratio 1:3. 
  • Increases authorised share capital to Rs 400 crore from Rs 250 crore.

May 06, 2026 18:49 (IST)
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Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Declares Rs 5,600-Crore Share Buyback, Biggest In Four Years

Bajaj Auto Ltd.
%

Bajaj Auto Ltd. announced on Wednesday its second buyback in two years. The company will buy back shares worth Rs 5,633 crore, according to an exchange filing. This will be the biggest buyback in the last four years.

The buyback price has been set at Rs 1,200 per share, according to the exchange filing. This is at a premium of 16.3% from the last closing on the BSE. The auto giant will buy 46.9 lakh shares representing 1.68% of the total number of equity shares.

Read more here.

May 06, 2026 18:37 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Bajaj Auto Profit Surges 34%

Bajaj Auto Q4 Result Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue up 31.8% to Rs 16,005.65 crore versus Rs 12,147.97 crore
  • Net Profit up 34% to Rs 2,746.13 crore versus Rs 2,049.31 crore
  • Ebitda up 36% to Rs 3,322.68 crore versus Rs 2,450.59 crore
  • Margin at 20.8% versus 20.2%
  • Announces dividend of Rs 150 per share.
  • Approves buyback of Rs 5,633 crore

May 06, 2026 18:20 (IST)
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Meesho Q4 Results Today Live Updates: NMV Rose 39%

Annual Transacting Users grew 33% year-on-year to 264 million, while orders increased 45% to 2.67 billion. NMV for the year stood at Rs 41,560 crore, up 39% YoY, with frequency improving to 10.1 transactions per user annually.

Read more here.

May 06, 2026 18:15 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Kansai Nerolac Announces Dividend

Kansai Nerolac to pay dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

May 06, 2026 17:56 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Home First Finance Profit Surges 43%

Home First Finance Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit rises 42.7% at Rs 149 crore versus Rs 105 crore. 
  • Total income rises 21.3% at Rs 505 crore versus Rs 416 crore. 
  • To pay dividend of Rs 5.20 per share. 
  • Approves issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs 1,000 crore.

May 06, 2026 17:53 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Apcotex Industries Profit More Than Doubles

Apcotex Industries Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit at Rs 34.7 crore versus Rs 16.8 crore. 
  • Revenue surges 13.8% at Rs 397.6 crore versus Rs 349.4 crore.
  • Ebitda up 42.2% at Rs 54.7 crore versus Rs 38.4 crore. 
  • Margin at 13.75% versus 11%. 
  • To pay final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share.

May 06, 2026 17:50 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: CESC Profit Surges 19%

CESC Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit rises 18.9% at Rs 459 crore versus Rs 386 crore. 
  • Revenue surges 5.6% at Rs 4,096 crore versus Rs 3,877 crore. 
  • Ebitda falls 8.5% at Rs 743 crore versus Rs 812 crore.
  • Margin at 18.1% versus 20.9%.

May 06, 2026 17:39 (IST)
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PB Fintech Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Total Insurance Premium Rose 46%

The total insurance premium for the quarter stood at Rs 9,217 crore, marking a 46% uptick year-on-year. This rise was led by growth in core online new protection business.

While the company's core insurance revenue was up 40% on a year-on-year basis, its core credit revenue had advanced 7%.

Read more here.

May 06, 2026 17:22 (IST)
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Blue Star Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Impact Of Labour Codes

Pursuant to the notification of Labour Codes and as required by the ICAI Guidance Note, Blue Star has recognised the incremental impact of Gratuity and Leave Encashment amounting to Rs 38.83 crores. This non-recurring item is shown as an Exceptional Item in the consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Read more here.

May 06, 2026 17:13 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Meesho Net Loss Narrows

Meesho Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Loss at Rs 166 crore versus loss of Rs 1,391 crore. 
  • Revenue rises 47.1% at Rs 3,531 crore versus Rs 2,400 crore.
  • EBITDA loss at Rs 255 crore versus loss of Rs 233 crore. 
  • To invest up to Rs 100 crore in arm Meesho Payments.

May 06, 2026 17:16 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: PB Fintech Profit Surges 54%

PB Fintech Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit rises 53.5% at Rs 261 crore versus Rs 170 crore. 
  • Revenue rises 36.7% at Rs 2,061 crore versus Rs 1,508 crore. 
  • Ebitda surges 94.3% at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 112 crore.
  • Margin at 10.6% versus 7.4%.

May 06, 2026 17:08 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Birlasoft Profit Surges 47%

Birlasoft Ltd.
%

Birlasoft Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

  • Profit rises 46.8% at Rs 1,759 crore versus Rs 1,199 crore.
  • Revenue flat at Rs 13,486 crore versus Rs 13,475 crore.
  • EBIT up 2.3% at Rs 2,299 crore versus Rs 2,247 crore. 
  • Margin at 17% versus 16.7%.
  • To pay final dividend of Rs 4 per share

May 06, 2026 17:01 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Shree Cement Profit Falls 9%, Announces Dividend

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd.
%

Shree Cement Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit falls 8.5% at Rs 526 crore versus Rs 574 crore. 
  • Revenue rises 10.3% at Rs 6,101 crore versus Rs 5,532 crore. 
  • Ebitda falls 3.1% at Rs 1,384 crore versus Rs 1,429 crore. 
  • Margin at 22.7% versus 25.8%.
  • To pay final dividend of Rs 70 per share.

May 06, 2026 16:57 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Kansai Nerolac Paints Profit Up 4%

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
%

Kansai Nerolac Q4 Result Highlights (Cons YoY)

  • Net Profit up 3.5% at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 108 crore. 
  • Revenue up 7.5% at Rs 1,954 crore versus Rs 1,817 crore. 
  • Ebitda surges 30.6% at Rs 217 crore versus Rs 166 crore. 
  • Margin at 11.1% versus 9.1%.

May 06, 2026 16:55 (IST)
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Godrej Consumer Product Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Outlook

"Looking ahead, we enter FY2027 from a position of strength. Our India business is well placed to deliver continued, calibrated growth at normative EBITDA margins, supported by improving demand trends, a strengthening innovation pipeline and consistent in-market execution. In Indonesia, we expect a meaningful step-up in performance as pricing pressures abate; and our Africa, USA and Middle East business continues to deliver on its stated objective of strong revenue and profit growth over the medium term," said Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director, and CEO, GCPL.

May 06, 2026 16:51 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Blue Star Profit Surges 17%, Announces Dividend

Blue Star Ltd.
%

Blue Star Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit rises 17.3% at Rs 227 crore versus Rs 194 crore. 
  • Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 4,072 crore versus Rs 4,019 crore.
  • Ebitda up 16.8% at Rs 326 crore versus Rs 279 crore. 
  • Margin at 8% versus 7%.
  • To pay dividend of Rs 8.50 per share.

May 06, 2026 16:50 (IST)
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Godrej Consumer Product Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Financial Performance In FY26

  • Consolidated sales grew by 9% year-on-year on the back of underlying volume growth of 6%.
  • Standalone business underlying volume grew by 6%.
  • Sales grew by 8% year-on-year.
  • Indonesia sales de-grew by 2% year-on-year.
  • Africa, USA, and Middle East sales grew 23% year-on-year.
  • Consolidated Ebitda margins stood at 20.9%, growing 5% year-on-year.
  • Consolidated net profit grew by 6% year-on-year (without exceptional items and one-offs)
May 06, 2026 16:45 (IST)
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Godrej Consumer Product Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Financial Performance

  • Consolidated sales grew by 11% year-on-year on the back of underlying volume growth of 6%.
  • Standalone business underlying volume grew by 8%, sales grew by 10% year-on-year.
  • Indonesia sales grew by 3% year-on-year.
  • Africa, USA, and Middle East sales grew 20% year-on-year.
  • Consolidated Ebitda margins stood at 21.7%, growing 10% year-on-year.
  • Consolidated net profit grew by 10% year-on-year (without exceptional items and one-offs).
May 06, 2026 16:40 (IST)
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Godrej Consumer Product Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Business Growth At 9%

  • India business growth at 9%
  • Indonesia business growth at 3.3%
  • Africa business saw a growth of 20%
May 06, 2026 16:35 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Godrej Consumer Product Profit Surges 10%

Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit rises 9.7% at Rs 452 crore versus Rs 412 crore. 
  • Revenue rises 11% at Rs 3,900 crore versus Rs 3,514 crore. 
  • Ebitda rises 10.8% at Rs 841 crore versus Rs759 crore. 
  • Margin Flat At 21.6% 
  • To pay interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. 
  • Reappoints Sudhir Sitapati as MD & CEO for five years 
  • Nadir Godrej Conveys intention to retire as non-executive, non-Independent Director from Aug 7

May 06, 2026 16:20 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Godrej Consumer Products Preview

Q4FY26 Estimates (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue may rise 9% at Rs.3,921 crore versus Rs.3,598 crore.
  • Ebitda may rise 12.4% at Rs.853 crore versus Rs.759 crore.
  • Margins may be at 21.7% versus 21.1%
  • Net profit may rise 40% at Rs.575 crore versus Rs. 412 crore.

May 06, 2026 16:15 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Paytm Preview

Q4 Expectations (Cons, QoQ)

  • Revenue at Rs 2,215 crore versus Rs 2,194 crore.
  • Ebitda at Rs 134.7crore versus Rs 156 crore.
  • Margin at 6.27% versus 7%.
  • Contribution Margin at 56.6% versus 57%.
  • Profit at Rs 157.8 crore versus Rs 225 crore.

May 06, 2026 16:10 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Bajaj Auto Preview

Q4 FY26 Standalone YoY

  • Revenue expected to rise to Rs 15,737 crore versus Rs 12,646 crore.
  • Ebitda expected to rise to Rs 4,643 crore versus Rs 2,357 crore.
  • Margin expected to rise 20.4% versus 19%.
  • Net profit expected to rise to Rs 2,615 crore versus Rs 1,802 crore

Volumes led growth 

Total sales at 13.7 Lakhs up 24% yoy 

Mulls 2nd buyback in 2 years

Previous buyback – Feb 2024

Buyback price Rs. 10,000 per share

Amount Rs. 4000 crores

1.41% Equity bought

May 06, 2026 16:06 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Lupin Preview

Lupin Q4FY26 Preview (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue may rise 22% at Rs 6,909 crore versus Rs 5,667 crore.
  • Ebitda may rise 42% at Rs 1,882 crore versus Rs 1,321 crore
  • Ebitda margin expected at 27.2% versus 23%,
  • Net profit mat rise 54% at Rs 1202 crore versus 782 crore.

May 06, 2026 15:55 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Greaves Cotton Profit Falls 6%

Greaves Cotton Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit down 6.3% at Rs 22.5 crore versus Rs 24.1 crore. 
  • Revenue up 21.5% at Rs 1,000 crore versus Rs 823 crore. 
  • Ebitda up 48.6% at Rs 68.2 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore. 
  • Margin at 6.8% versus 5.6%.

May 06, 2026 15:16 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Polycab India Announces Dividend

  • To pay dividend of Rs 47 per share.
  • Extends Tenure Of Niyant Maru As CFO Till Apr 2027
May 06, 2026 14:51 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Polycab India Profit Rises 6.3%

Polycab India Q4 (YoY) - Highlights

 

  • EBITDA margin at 13.1% vs 14.7% 
  • EBITDA 13.3% at Rs 1,161 crore vs Rs 1,025 crore 
  • Revenue up 26.9% at Rs 8,864 crore vs Rs 6,986 crore 
  • Net profit 6.3% higher at Rs 773 crore vs Rs 727 crore

 

May 06, 2026 14:44 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Radico Khaitan Profit Soars 94.9%

Radico Khaitan Q4 (YoY) - Highlights

  • Net Profit up 94.9% at Rs 179.5 crore vs Rs 92.1 crore  
  • Revenue rose 15.3% at Rs 1,504 crore vs Rs 1,304 crore  
  • EBITDA jumped 60% at Rs 284 crore vs Rs 177.6 crore  
  • EBITDA margin at 18.9% vs 13.6% 

May 06, 2026 14:26 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: South Indian Bank Net Profit Up 19%

South Indian Bank Q4 (YoY) - Highlights

  • Net profit up 19.1% at Rs 408 crore vs Rs 342 crore
  • NII rose 5.4% at Rs 915 crore vs Rs 863 crore
  • Provisions at Rs 34.4 crore vs Rs 224.2 crore
  • Operating profit down 14.9% at Rs 581 crore vs Rs 683 crore
  • Other income at Rs 385.9 crore vs Rs 572.4 crore

South Indian Bank Q4 (QoQ) - Highlights

  • Gross NPA  at 1.4% vs 2.7% 
  • Net NPA at 0.3% vs 0.5%  
  • Provisions at Rs 34.4 crore vs Rs 80.4 crore 

May 06, 2026 14:13 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Aditya Birla Real Estate Declares Dividend

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the financial year.

 

May 06, 2026 14:08 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Aditya Birla Real Estate Reports Rs 10.8 Crore Profit

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q4 Results - Highlights

  • Net Profit stood at Rs 10.8 crore vs loss of Rs 131 crore YoY
  • Revenue down 79.1% at Rs 82.6 crore vs Rs 395 crore YoY 
  • EBITDA loss at Rs 160 crore vs loss of Rs 25  crore YoY

May 06, 2026 13:56 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: FirstSource Q4 Results

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: FirstSource Q4 Results

 

  • Net Profit up 70.6% At Rs 205 crore Vs Rs 120 crore QoQ
  • Revenue up 5.7% At Rs 2,583 crore Vs Rs 2,443 crore QoQ
  • EBIT up 8% At Rs 314 crore Vs Rs 291 crore QoQ 
  •  EBIT Margin At 12.2% Vs 11.9% QoQ

May 06, 2026 13:55 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Garware Hi-Tech Dividend, Q4 Results

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: GARWARE HI-TECH  Q4 (CONS)   

  • To Pay Dividend Of Rs 12/Share
  •  Re-Appoints Monika Gaware As Vice Chair, Joint MD
  •  EBITDA Margin At 22.7% Vs 19.1% YoY
  • EBITDA up 29.7% At Rs 136 crore Vs Rs 105 crore YoY
  • Revenue up 8.9% At Rs 597 crore Vs Rs 548 crore YoY 
  •  Net Profit up 39.1% At Rs 108 crore Vs Rs 78 crore YoY

May 06, 2026 13:52 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: KPIT Tech Declares Dividend

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: KPTI Tech to pay dividend of Rs 5.25 per share

  • Net Profit up 22.2% At Rs 163 crore Vs Rs 133 crore QoQ
  • Revenue up 5.8% At Rs 1,711 crore Vs Rs 1,618 crore QoQ
  • EBIT up 2.5% At Rs 240 crore Vs Rs 234 crore QoQ 
  • EBIT Margin At 14% Vs 14.5% QoQ 
  • Other Income At Rs 12 crore Vs Rs 34.1 crore QoQ
  • Tax Expense At Rs 61.7 crore Vs Rs 47.6 crore QoQ
  • Americas Biz Revenue up 4% At Rs 457 crore QoQ 
  •  UK, Europe Biz Revenue up 2% At Rs 886 crore QoQ
  • Rest of world Revenue up 18% At Rs 879 crore QoQ

May 06, 2026 13:42 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: KPIT Tech Q4 Results

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: KPIT Tech Q4 Results

  • KPTI Tech Invest $10 Mn In Auto Cybersecurity Co Cymotive
  •  Cymotive Invst To Convert Into 26% Stake In 8 Qtrs
  •  Expects To Fully Acquire Cymotive By Mid-2029

May 06, 2026 13:39 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Arvind management commentary

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Arvind Fashions CEO on Q4 scores

Amisha Jain, MD & CEO said "FY26 marked another strong year, with revenue growth of 14% and PAT growth of 62%, reflecting the quality, consistency, and compounding strength of the company's earnings trajectory. The company also delivered strong ROCE improvement, highlighting better capital efficiency.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on accelerating growth across our marquee brands by expanding into adjacent categories, deepening consumer engagement through increased brand investments and increasing the share of direct channels by elevating brand experience. These efforts will be supported by continued investments in technology and AI, along with a nimble supply chain, to deliver sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders." 

May 06, 2026 13:38 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Arvind Fashions FY26 Highlights

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Arvind Key Highlights for FY26
• Delivered strong revenue growth of 14% to Rs. 5,266 crore compared to Rs. 4,620 crore FY25 aided by growth in direct channels with superior retail execution, sq. ft. expansion coupled with 8.1% LTL growth and strong growth in online direct-to-consumer channels
• Gross margins higher by 91 bps to 54.4% through richer channel mix, discount reduction & sourcing gains
• EBITDA grew by 17% to Rs. 705 crore EBITDA margin expanded by 40 bps to 13.4%
• PAT for the year is 124 crore as compared to -34 crore in FY25. PAT from continuing operations (excluding Code on wages & exceptional DTA impact of 120 crs in Q4' FY25) grew by 62% to 139 crore from 85 crore in Q4 FY25 

May 06, 2026 13:36 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Arvind Fashions Q4 Highlights

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Key Highlights for Q4 FY26
• Arvind Fashions' growth momentum continues in Q4 & revenue grew by ~14.8% to Rs. 1,365 crore compared to Rs. 1,189 crore in Q4 FY25 aided by healthy & strong 7.8% LTL and strong growth in direct channels.
• EBITDA grew by ~19.2% to Rs. 189 crore compared to Rs. 159 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved by ~50 bps to 13.9%, led by gross margin expansion by 20 bps to 54.1%, aided by higher full-price sell-through and lower retail discounting. 

May 06, 2026 12:33 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Capillary Tech Q4 Results

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: CAPILLARY TECH Q4 (CONS)

  • EBIT Margin At 16.4% Vs 13.6% QoQ
  • EBIT up 25.6% At Rs 31.4 crore Vs Rs 25 crore QoQ
  • Revenue up 4% At Rs 191 crore Vs Rs 184 crore QoQ
  • One-Time Gain of Rs 25 crore in Q4
  • Net Profit at Rs 43.4 crore Vs Rs 8 crore QoQ

May 06, 2026 12:31 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Arvind Fashions Swings To Profit, Declares Dividend

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: ARVIND FASHIONS Q4 (CONS)

  • Net Profit Of Rs 47 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 93.2 crore YoY
  • Revenue up 14.8% At Rs 1,365 crore Vs Rs 1,189 crore YoY
  • EBITDA up 19.2% to Rs 189 crore Vs Rs 159 crore YoY 
  • EBITDA Margin At 13.9% Vs 13.3% YoY
  • To Pay Final Dividend Of Rs 1.60/Share

May 06, 2026 12:16 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Marico Shares Hit 4% Upper Circuit To Record High On Strong Q4 Earnings

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Marico stock hits record high

Shares of Marico jumped over 4% in early trade today to hit upper circuit on Wednesday, May 6, a day after the leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company reported strong January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26).

Marico Share Price Intraday

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The FMCG stock hit an all-time high during the session reflecting strong investor interest after the consumer goods giant reported the highest volume growth in seven years during FY26. Shares last traded 2.66% higher at Rs 828.65 apiece on the NSE.

Marico share price has gained 6.275 in one week, 10.35% in one month, 9% on a year-to-date basis and 15% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 1,07,590.58 crore. Shares of Marico opened 4.5% higher at Rs 826.20 apiece on the NSE from its previous close of Rs 807.20 and further rose 2% to hit a record high of Rs 843.15 apiece, so far.

May 06, 2026 12:02 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: KPI Green Q4 Results

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: KPI GREEN Q4 (CONS)

  • Net Profit up 49.2% to Rs 155 crore Vs Rs 104 crore YoY
  • Revenue up 39.8% to Rs 796 crore Vs Rs 569 crore YoY
  • EBITDA up 80.6% At Rs 291 crore Vs Rs 161 crore YoY
  • EBITDA Margin At 36.6% Vs 28.3% YoY

May 06, 2026 11:39 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: HeroMotoCorp management expects price hikes

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: HeroMoto management on price hikes

  • To Maintain Margin Guidance Of 14-16% In FY27 
  •  Planning Big Capacity Expansion In EVs
  • Took Calibrated Price Hike In April
  •  May Explore More Price Hikes Ahead
  • Took 2% Price Hike; Doesn't Cover Input Costs Rise

May 06, 2026 11:36 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Hero MotoCorp earnings call

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: HeroMoto Earnings Call

  • FY27 Capex Commitment At Rs 1,500 crore
  • Expect More Launches In FY27
  • 2-Wheeler Demand Started On Positive Note In FY27
  • See Transitionary Impact On Margins In Short-Term
  • See Launches Of Commuters, High Displacement Bikes

May 06, 2026 11:03 (IST)
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