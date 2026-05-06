Q4 Results Highlights: Paytm Profit Falls 18%; Bajaj Auto Announces Buyback

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of January-March quarter earnings results today for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26)! Several blue-chip majors such as Bajaj Auto, Hexaware Technologies, Paytm (One97 Communications), Meesho, Policy Bazaar (PB Fintech), Polycab, and others are set to declare their Q4 scorecards today.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
Follow Live Updates: Stock Market News Today: Nifty, Sensex Erase Gains; Coforge, Marico Hit Upper Circuit After Q4 Results
Avalon Tech Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Raymond Lifestyle Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Hexaware Tech Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
R Systems Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Aptus Housing Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Emudhra Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Paytm Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
Muthoot Microfin Q4 Result Highlights (YoY)
Sula Vineyard Profit Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Bajaj Auto to NDTV Profit
Source: Media Call
Speaker Dinesh Thapar, CFO
Source: Media Call
Source: Con call
Godrej Consumer Products:
Source: Con call
Brigade Enterprises Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Bajaj Auto Ltd. announced on Wednesday its second buyback in two years. The company will buy back shares worth Rs 5,633 crore, according to an exchange filing. This will be the biggest buyback in the last four years.
The buyback price has been set at Rs 1,200 per share, according to the exchange filing. This is at a premium of 16.3% from the last closing on the BSE. The auto giant will buy 46.9 lakh shares representing 1.68% of the total number of equity shares.
Read more here.
Bajaj Auto Q4 Result Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Annual Transacting Users grew 33% year-on-year to 264 million, while orders increased 45% to 2.67 billion. NMV for the year stood at Rs 41,560 crore, up 39% YoY, with frequency improving to 10.1 transactions per user annually.
Read more here.
Kansai Nerolac to pay dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.
Home First Finance Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Apcotex Industries Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
CESC Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
The total insurance premium for the quarter stood at Rs 9,217 crore, marking a 46% uptick year-on-year. This rise was led by growth in core online new protection business.
While the company's core insurance revenue was up 40% on a year-on-year basis, its core credit revenue had advanced 7%.
Read more here.
Pursuant to the notification of Labour Codes and as required by the ICAI Guidance Note, Blue Star has recognised the incremental impact of Gratuity and Leave Encashment amounting to Rs 38.83 crores. This non-recurring item is shown as an Exceptional Item in the consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended March 31, 2026.
Read more here.
Meesho Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
PB Fintech Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Birlasoft Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
Shree Cement Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Kansai Nerolac Q4 Result Highlights (Cons YoY)
"Looking ahead, we enter FY2027 from a position of strength. Our India business is well placed to deliver continued, calibrated growth at normative EBITDA margins, supported by improving demand trends, a strengthening innovation pipeline and consistent in-market execution. In Indonesia, we expect a meaningful step-up in performance as pricing pressures abate; and our Africa, USA and Middle East business continues to deliver on its stated objective of strong revenue and profit growth over the medium term," said Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director, and CEO, GCPL.
Blue Star Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Q4FY26 Estimates (Cons, YoY)
Q4 Expectations (Cons, QoQ)
Q4 FY26 Standalone YoY
Volumes led growth
Total sales at 13.7 Lakhs up 24% yoy
Mulls 2nd buyback in 2 years
Previous buyback – Feb 2024
Buyback price Rs. 10,000 per share
Amount Rs. 4000 crores
1.41% Equity bought
Lupin Q4FY26 Preview (Consolidated, YoY)
Greaves Cotton Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Polycab India Q4 (YoY) - Highlights
Radico Khaitan Q4 (YoY) - Highlights
South Indian Bank Q4 (YoY) - Highlights
South Indian Bank Q4 (QoQ) - Highlights
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the financial year.
Aditya Birla Real Estate Q4 Results - Highlights
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: FirstSource Q4 Results
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: GARWARE HI-TECH Q4 (CONS)
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: KPTI Tech to pay dividend of Rs 5.25 per share
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: KPIT Tech Q4 Results
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Arvind Fashions CEO on Q4 scores
Amisha Jain, MD & CEO said "FY26 marked another strong year, with revenue growth of 14% and PAT growth of 62%, reflecting the quality, consistency, and compounding strength of the company's earnings trajectory. The company also delivered strong ROCE improvement, highlighting better capital efficiency.
Looking ahead, our focus remains on accelerating growth across our marquee brands by expanding into adjacent categories, deepening consumer engagement through increased brand investments and increasing the share of direct channels by elevating brand experience. These efforts will be supported by continued investments in technology and AI, along with a nimble supply chain, to deliver sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders."
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Arvind Key Highlights for FY26
• Delivered strong revenue growth of 14% to Rs. 5,266 crore compared to Rs. 4,620 crore FY25 aided by growth in direct channels with superior retail execution, sq. ft. expansion coupled with 8.1% LTL growth and strong growth in online direct-to-consumer channels
• Gross margins higher by 91 bps to 54.4% through richer channel mix, discount reduction & sourcing gains
• EBITDA grew by 17% to Rs. 705 crore EBITDA margin expanded by 40 bps to 13.4%
• PAT for the year is 124 crore as compared to -34 crore in FY25. PAT from continuing operations (excluding Code on wages & exceptional DTA impact of 120 crs in Q4' FY25) grew by 62% to 139 crore from 85 crore in Q4 FY25
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Key Highlights for Q4 FY26
• Arvind Fashions' growth momentum continues in Q4 & revenue grew by ~14.8% to Rs. 1,365 crore compared to Rs. 1,189 crore in Q4 FY25 aided by healthy & strong 7.8% LTL and strong growth in direct channels.
• EBITDA grew by ~19.2% to Rs. 189 crore compared to Rs. 159 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved by ~50 bps to 13.9%, led by gross margin expansion by 20 bps to 54.1%, aided by higher full-price sell-through and lower retail discounting.
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: CAPILLARY TECH Q4 (CONS)
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: ARVIND FASHIONS Q4 (CONS)
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Marico stock hits record high
Shares of Marico jumped over 4% in early trade today to hit upper circuit on Wednesday, May 6, a day after the leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company reported strong January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26).
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The FMCG stock hit an all-time high during the session reflecting strong investor interest after the consumer goods giant reported the highest volume growth in seven years during FY26. Shares last traded 2.66% higher at Rs 828.65 apiece on the NSE.
Marico share price has gained 6.275 in one week, 10.35% in one month, 9% on a year-to-date basis and 15% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 1,07,590.58 crore. Shares of Marico opened 4.5% higher at Rs 826.20 apiece on the NSE from its previous close of Rs 807.20 and further rose 2% to hit a record high of Rs 843.15 apiece, so far.
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: KPI GREEN Q4 (CONS)
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