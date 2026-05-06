Q4 Results Highlights: Paytm Profit Falls 18%; Bajaj Auto Announces Buyback

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of January-March quarter earnings results today for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26)! Several blue-chip majors such as Bajaj Auto, Hexaware Technologies, Paytm (One97 Communications), Meesho, Policy Bazaar (PB Fintech), Polycab, and others are set to declare their Q4 scorecards today.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Follow Live Updates: Stock Market News Today: Nifty, Sensex Erase Gains; Coforge, Marico Hit Upper Circuit After Q4 Results