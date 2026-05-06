Who Will Vijay Choose? AIADMK Or Congress In TVK's Game Plan To Form Tamil Nadu Government

With Tamil Nadu assembly election verdict leaving Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam short of just 10 seats to cross the majority mark, the actor-turned-politician faces a defining political choice — stitch together a secular coalition anchored by Congress, or accept outside support from the AIADMK in a move that could reshape the state's political landscape entirely.

TVK won 108 of the 234 Assembly seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, outpolling both the DMK and the AIADMK on its debut. But the majority mark of 118 has kept government formation in suspense, setting off parallel negotiations on two very different fronts.

The Congress Deal

The Congress moved first and most decisively. In a late-night virtual meeting of its Political Affairs Committee, the party formally authorised the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee to back TVK. Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil confirmed the decision to NDTV, saying: "Yes, the Political Affairs Committee has authorised the TNCC to support TVK in government formation."

Sources told NDTV that Congress is likely to secure two ministerial berths as part of the arrangement.

The party, however, attached a firm precondition — TVK must not align with the AIADMK or any other NDA affiliate.

What's Causing Split In AIADMK?

AIADMK is, on the other hand, split over party backing Vijay's TVK, sources told NDTV. As per sources, One faction wants to support TVK which will then lead to keeping the party on the ruling side in the state and will also prevent any possible isolation.

The other one thinks that it will lead to disadvantage of its own and will end up strengthening the rival TVK. Sources also said that the faction is pressing Rajya Sabha member and senior leader of AIADMK CV Shanmugam to back Vijay. There is also anger inside the party MLAs against AIAADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

That condition places the AIADMK option in direct conflict with a Congress tie-up. The AIADMK, which holds 47 seats and rejoined the BJP-led NDA in April 2025, had emerged as the cleaner arithmetic route to power.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Politics: Will Congress End Decade-Long Alliance With DMK As It Backs Vijay's TVK?

AIADMK MLA-elect Leemarose Martin claimed publicly that party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami was already in talks with Vijay to extend outside support — a combination that would give TVK a comfortable 155-seat bloc without the complications of a multi-party coalition.

TVK Weighing Its Options

Sources told NDTV that TVK has been weighing both options simultaneously. A secular front comprising Congress, PMK, IUML, VCK, and the Left parties could also cross 118, but would demand delicate coalition management from a party governing for the first time.

The choice carries consequences beyond Tamil Nadu. Aligning with the AIADMK would strain TVK's relationship with the INDIA bloc nationally. Going with Congress keeps those bridges intact — but makes governing narrower and more dependent on partners with competing interests.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: Vijay To Take Oath As CM On May 7? Congress Backs TVK, May Get Two Portfolios

Vijay is scheduled to be sworn in as Chief Minister at Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday. Which alliance he formalises before that ceremony will define not just his government, but the direction of Tamil Nadu politics for years to come.

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