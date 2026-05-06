DRDO Internship With Rs 30,000 Stipend; Check Eligibility, Last Date To Apply

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)'s internship programme for 2026 offers students with an engineering background the opportunity to explore defence research and advanced technology innovation.

DRDO Internship 2026: Application dates

The application window opened on April 1 and will remain open until May 15. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official DRDO careers website at drdo.gov.in by the deadline. Selected students will be notified via email.

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DRDO Internship 2026: Eligibility criteria

Final year students pursuing B.E., B.Tech., M.E., M.Tech or any engineering field can apply. Those with backlogs do not qualify. It is recommended that students visit the official DRDO website to verify eligibility and obtain further information.

DRDO Internship 2026: Duration and stipend

The internship is anticipated to span a period of four to six months, commencing in May or June. Accepted candidates will receive a total stipend of Rs 30,000 for the complete duration of the internship. Those who successfully finish the programme will also be awarded a certificate.

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DRDO Internship 2026: Application process

Aspirants can submit their applications via the official DRDO careers portal in the “Internship” segment, which has the comprehensive announcement and the application template.

This internship serves as a chance for students to acquire experience, enhance technical skills, and contribute to fields linked to national security and research.

DRDO Internship 2026: Location

The internship is an initiative of the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), which operates as a research laboratory under DRDO, Ministry of Defence. The internship may take place in either Delhi or Haldwani in Uttarakhand.

Students are advised to check the comprehensive notification for additional details regarding openings at each site.

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