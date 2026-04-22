Final Year Graduation, Post Graduation Students Can Get Internships Under PMIS

Final-year graduate and postgraduate students can now participate in the pilot phase of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), with the government amending the eligibility norms.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), which is piloting the PMIS, on Wednesday said the changes have been formalised in consultation with the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

The eligibility criteria for the PMIS pilot phase have been expanded to include final-year students in graduate and postgraduate programmes.

Final year students between 18-25 years of age can now apply for paid internships in top companies through the PMIS portal, the MCA said in a release.

"This is expected to unlock early access to structured internship opportunities in top companies across India for students, enabling them to gain hands-on industry exposure before completing their formal education," the MCA said.

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During the PMIS application process, such students are required to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective educational institutions and also confirm that their participation would not interfere with academic requirements.

According to the release, the National Education Policy (NEP) places significant emphasis on experiential learning, including internships, industry engagement, and hands-on exposure, as a core component of higher education.

"By enabling students to participate in structured, paid internships while they are still enrolled, PMIS advances this objective by embedding real-world learning into the academic journey. It supports the NEP's goal of enhancing student employability and skill development, ensuring smoother transitions from education to work," it said.

Under PMIS, interns will receive a minimum financial assistance of Rs 9,000 per month.

Currently, the third round of the pilot phase of PMIS is underway.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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