Five Stocks To Buy: ACME Solar, GMR Airport, BSE And More | June 05, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on renewable energy, airport infrastructure, financial exchanges, media, and defense electronics.

Top picks include green energy player ACME Solar, infrastructure major GMR Airports Infrastructure, financial market infrastructure major BSE, media giant Zee Entertainment, and defense electronics manufacturer Data Patterns.

ACME Solar

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, Partner & Co-Founder at BlueOak Wealth, sees technical strength in the renewable energy segment. He recommended a buy on ACME Solar for an upside target of Rs 383, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 324 to manage downside risk.

GMR Airport

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities, identified a buying opportunity in the airport infrastructure sector. He recommended entering GMR Airports Infrastructure at Rs 101 for an upside target of Rs 107, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 97.

BSE

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager- Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, sees positive price action in the financial exchanges major. He recommended a buy on BSE at Rs 4,020 for a target of Rs 4,170, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 3,920.

Zee Entertainment

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, highlighted momentum in the media and entertainment space with a buy call on Zee Entertainment. He recommended an entry at Rs 104.5 for an upside target of Rs 112, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 102.

Data Patterns

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities also sees strong momentum in the defense electronics sector. He recommended a buy on Data Patterns at Rs 4,192 for a target of Rs 4,400. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 4,100.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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