IndiGo Shares Fall After Analyst Meet As FY26 Loss, Slower Growth Guidance Weigh

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. also known as IndiGo fell over 2% on Monday with the stock trading Rs 4,353 apiece at 9.46 am. The stock fell despite a 6.4% year-on-year rise in total income to Rs 895 billion. However, IndiGo had reported a Rs 24-billion loss for FY26.

The company remained profitable on an adjusted basis, with profit excluding forex and exceptional items at Rs 75 billion, but the reported loss kept investor concerns around earnings volatility in focus.

IndiGo guided for single-digit capacity growth in FY27, a moderation from around 13% growth in FY26. The airline attributed this to the impact of the December operational disruption and other external events, which may have disappointed investors expecting stronger growth momentum.

The company said the December disruption led to Rs 5 billion in compensation and GoC vouchers, along with more than Rs 10 billion in refunds. While IndiGo has outlined corrective measures such as reducing red-eye flights, improving rostering buffers and strengthening operational controls, the disclosures highlighted execution risks as the airline expands at scale.

IndiGo Share Price Today

IndiGo Share Price Today

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The scrip fell as much as 2.37% to trade at Rs 4,378.90 apiece intraday low on Monday at 9:43 am. This compares to a 0.87% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 20.50% in the last 12 months and 13.88% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.79.

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