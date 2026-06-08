Mumbai Rains 2026: Check IMD Weather Forecast, Water Level In City Lakes, High Tide Timings And More

Mumbai is expected to continue receiving light to moderate rainfall until June 11 following the arrival of the southwest monsoon, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The southwest monsoon advanced into parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, bringing rain to several areas of the state. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers for Mumbai over the coming days. However, no specific weather alert has been issued for Mumbai or neighbouring Thane district.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Palghar and Raigad coastal districts for Monday. The alert warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph at isolated places.

Mumbai Rain

According to the IMD, Mumbai is very likely to receive light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms from June 8 to 11. On Monday, the city's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

High Tide In Mumbai

Amid continued rainfall, Mumbai is expected to witness a high tide of 3.83 metres at 5:13 p.m. on Monday. Earlier in the day, the city recorded a high tide of 3.1 metres at 4:50, with sea levels dropping to 1.71 metres, according to the tide-forecast website. Authorities generally advise residents living in low-lying coastal areas to remain alert during periods of high tide and heavy rain.

Water Levels In Mumbai Lakes

Despite the arrival of the monsoon, the authorities are concerned that predictions of a weaker monsoon this year could affect the rate at which reservoirs replenish.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city's seven major lakes held 1,96,141 million litres (ml) of water as of 6 a.m. on Sunday. This is just 13.55% of their total storage capacity of 14,47,363 ml. Collectively, the Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna and Tansa group stands at 13.03% of useful live storage. Vihar, Modak Sagar, are among other lakes supplying water to the city.

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If forecasts of a weaker monsoon prove accurate, Mumbai could face water shortage in the coming months as slower reservoir replenishment may put pressure on the city's water supply.

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