Monsoon In Maharashtra To Remain Low Until June 15: Fadnavis

The progress of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra is likely to remain slow at least until June 15, with the possibility of widespread satisfactory rainfall across the state remaining low during this period, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said in a weather update.

CM Fadnavis posted on X, "According to the latest weather assessment, the monsoon has entered South Konkan, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall to parts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts. Rainfall activity is expected to continue in these areas until 9 June. However, the predictions have indicated that both the intensity of rainfall and the pace of the monsoon's advance are likely to slow over the coming days, reducing the chances of widespread and beneficial rainfall across the state."

While parts of Maharashtra, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Khandesh, are set for a wave of afternoon clouds, gusty winds, and scattered thunderstorms through mid-June, farmers may have to wait. Officials note that the expected rainfall will not provide enough moisture to kickstart large-scale sowing operations, it added.

Meanwhile, high temperatures are expected to persist across several parts of Maharashtra. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain elevated until at least 12 June, with Vidarbha and Khandesh expected to record temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. In Marathwada, temperatures are forecast to range between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius, it further stated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, across Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada between 6 and 10 June. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa during this period, while parts of Madhya Maharashtra could receive heavy showers on June 7

In view of the forecast, the Agriculture and Disaster Management Department has appealed to farmers not to rush sowing based on upcoming stormy or scattered rainfall.

Citizens have also been advised to take precautions during thunderstorms and lightning.

The department has urged people to avoid taking shelter under trees, tin sheds, or near electric transformers, electric poles and power lines during lightning and thunderstorm activity.

ALSO READ: Kerala on Red Alert as Heavy Rain Batters State; Monsoon Advances Across India

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.