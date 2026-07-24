NTPC Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend, Key Things To Watch, Share Price Performance

NTPC, India's largest integrated power utility, will announce its Q1 FY27 results on Friday, July 24. The company will report its June quarter earnings following the Board meeting, although it has not specified the exact time of the announcement. Investors will also watch for any update on an interim dividend and management's outlook at the 22nd Annual Analysts and Institutional Investors Meet scheduled for July 27.

The company has an installed capacity of about 90 GW and powers every fourth light in India, as per its website. The company is targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 and investing in emerging technologies such as nuclear power, battery energy storage, carbon capture, and green chemicals.

Investors can check NTPC's June quarter results on the company's website and on the BSE and NSE after they are announced following the Board meeting on July 24. Follow our Q1 Live Blog to track latest from NTPC Q1 earnings.

Here's everything you need to know about NTPC's Q1 FY27 schedule.

NTPC Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 17, NTPC has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 24, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (consolidated and standalone) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company has not specified the exact time of the announcement.

The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend. NTPC last declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share on January 30, 2026. The record date for the dividend was February 6, 2026.

NTPC Q1 Results: NCD Fundraising

The Board will also consider raising up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

NTPC Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has informed the stock exchanges that it will host its 22nd Annual Analysts and Institutional Investors Meet on July 27, 2026, in Mumbai, where the management will interact with analysts and institutional investors. The meeting is expected to take place after the company announces its June quarter earnings.

NTPC Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Apart from the headline numbers, investors will closely monitor the following during NTPC's June quarter results and the subsequent management interaction:

Revenue growth

Electricity generation and plant load factor

Renewable energy capacity additions

Margin trends

Updates on capex plans

Management commentary on nuclear, green hydrogen and battery storage projects

Outlook for FY27

NTPC Share Price Performance

Shares of NTPC have risen 1.78% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, it has come down by 5.23% and in the past six months, it has increased 1.35%. On a year-to-date basis, it has grown by 5.70%. Over the past year, it has risen by 1.99%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 414.40 apiece on the NSE on April 27, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 315.55 apiece on December 9, 2025.

NTPC Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In line with the company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window remains closed from July 1 to July 26, 2026.

NTPC Q4 FY26 Results

In the March quarter, NTPC reported a sharp increase in profit despite largely flat revenue, aided by improved profitability and operational performance.

NTPC reported a 0.29% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 49,687.77 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 49,833.70 crore in Q4FY25. Net profit jumped 34.42% YoY to Rs 10,614.95 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 7,897.14 crore in Q4FY25.

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