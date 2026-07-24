Infosys Share Price Tumbles 3% On Guidance Cut After Muted Q1 Show — Key Numbers Inside

IT major Infosys shares came under pressure in early trade on Friday after the company trimmed its FY27 revenue growth guidance and reported a largely in-line set of June quarter earnings.

The stock fell as much as 2.57% to an intraday low of Rs 1,024.75 apiece. At 9:17 am, Infosys shares were trading 1.86% lower at Rs 1,032.20 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading at 75,809, down 0.76%.

Investor sentiment was weighed down after the company narrowed its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1.5%-3%, from the earlier 1.5%-3.5%. However, it retained its operating margin guidance at 20%-22%.

ALSO READ: Infosys Faces Tougher FY27. Analysts Say Guidance Cut Is The Bigger Story

For the quarter ended June 2026, Infosys reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,769 crore, down 8.6% sequentially from Rs 8,501 crore in the March quarter. The figure was largely in line with analysts' estimates of Rs 7,774 crore.

Revenue rose 3.9% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 48,211 crore from Rs 46,402 crore, broadly matching Street estimates of Rs 48,222 crore.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 4.3% sequentially to Rs 10,163 crore from Rs 9,743 crore, while the EBIT margin improved marginally to 21.08% from 20.99% in the previous quarter.

Separately, Infosys announced the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate until March 31, 2027. He will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer from April 2027.

ALSO READ: Infosys Q1 Results: AI Momentum, Large Deals, Guidance Cut And More — 10 Things Investors Should Know





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